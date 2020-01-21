Olestra Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Olestra: Market outlook

Awareness and consciousness concerning the negative effects of excessive dietary intake of fat, calories, and cholesterol, is practically universal. Subsequently, health-conscious individuals are altering and changing their dietary habits and are preferring food products containing less fat. The changing consumer preference and dietary habits are making manufacturers of high-fat food products to limit or eliminate fats, and calories by incorporating fat substitutes or fat replacers. Olestra also is known as Olean is one such lipid-based fat replacer or an alternative that adds no calories, cholesterol, and fat, or to products. Olestra is therefore used in the preparation of otherwise high calorie and high-fat food products like snacks, potato chips, baked goods, and others, thus eliminating lowering their fat content. Olestra is a definite type of blend of sucrose polyester made from common food ingredients found in products like vegetable oil and sugar. Olestra has similar properties of fat, but it does not contribute to fat, calories, trans fat and cholesterol. Thus olestra is a healthy alternative to full-fat snacks and other high-fat food products.

Growing Health Consciousness and Need for Fat Replacers is Boosting the Demand for Olestra

The market for olestra is witnessing a growing demand owing to its fat replacing property and increasing health risks associated with high-fat food products. The consumption of high-fat food products is associated with risk for health issues like obesity and cancer, whereas consumption of saturated fat is allied with heart disease and high blood cholesterol. Therefore the health conscious population have turned towards fat-free or reduced-fat food and beverage products. Even though the fat intake by the consumers is declining, fat consumption is still more than the recommended levels, and the frequency of the population categorized as overweight is increasing. Thus food products that are formulated with fat replacers like olestra are an agreeable substitute to common high-fat foods. Thereby, with olestra in food products, health-conscious consumers are able to adhere to a low-fat diet more easily. However, the intake of olestra should be strictly limited and as per the recommended level as over-consumption of olestra may lead to various health problems

Global Olestra: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global Olestra market has been segmented as-

Snacks and Crackers

Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionery

Soups, sauces, dressings

Meat and poultry products

Cheese

Others

On the basis of region, the global Olestra market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The market of olestra is expected to witness an increase in demand over the forecast year. The regions like North America and Europe will have the largest market share for olestra. These regions are expected to have a good demand for the flat replacer olestra owing to the increasing health issues among the population due to higher intake of fats and calories. According to the National Institute of Diabetes And Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the United States, in the year 2009- 2010, about 35% of adults were suffering from obesity. Besides, the growing processed food industry including snacks, bakery, confectionery, dairy products, and others are boosting the demand for olestra which serves the demand of consumers for processed foods without risking their health. Latin America and Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to offer a profitable opportunity for the growth of olestra market over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding health, fitness, and beauty. There is a significant increase in the demand for fat replacers like olestra in recent past a growing number of younger individuals are centering on health and wellness in the advent of the Internet, social media platforms, and penetration of smart devices. Social media stands to facilitate the exchange of information, media, and data, among younger adults which is encouraging a cumulative number of individuals to follow a healthy lifestyle. Owing to these aspects manufacturers in these regions are launching food products such as bakery product, snacks, and dairy products, and others, with fat replacers like olestra to lower the fat content to cater the increasing demand of low-fat products.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size for regional markets and end use.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.