Palm Olein Market Size Set to Register Strong Growth of CAGR to 2028

A recent report by Persistence Market Research on ‘Palm Olein Market’ provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Palm olein is an edible oil originates from the E. Guineesis (palm plant species). Palm olein is the liquid component of palm oil. Palm oil is a semi-solid product. Palm olein is obtained when the palm oil is separated by fractionation process. Palm olein is widely used as an ingredient in various foods. Palm olein consists mostly of unsaturated fats. The saturated fat in palm may not significantly affect cholesterol levels. Palm olein can be used as cooking oil. Palm olein increases the shelf life of many products. Palm olein is used in baking and cooking as frying oil. In addition, palm olein is used in soaps, washing powder, and other hygiene and personal care products.

Palm Olein is Healthier than other Cooking and Frying Oils

Palm olein is an edible oil used as a cooking and frying oil in many countries. Palm olein mostly contains unsaturated fats which are good for human health. Most of the oils used for cooking and frying are consist mostly of saturated fat that is unhealthy and raises cholesterol level. Palm olein is also used as a raw material in margarine and shortening. In addition, palm olein oil is used in personal care and chemical industries in the production of washing powders, soaps, and other personal care products. Due to numerous application palm olein market share is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Palm olein: Market Segmentation

On the basis of packaging, the global palm olein market has been segmented as –

PET Bottles

Plastic Pouches

Glass Jars

Tin Cans

On the basis of end use, the global palm olein market has been segmented as –

Food Bakery Confectionery Frying oil Edible oil

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Industrial usage

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global palm olein market has been segmented as –

B2B B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Online Stores



Global Palm Olein Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global palm olein market are Al-Khaleej Industries Sdn Bhd, HAS Oils & Fats Sdn Bhd, Hm Trade Co Ltd, Syntrax Global Co Ltd, KTV Health Foods Pvt Ltd, Rhein International, Reo Middle East Dmcc, Z N T General Trading L.l.c, Malizoil Plc, Viaraan Foods & Oils Company Ltd, Parisons Group, Except them, many other manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in palm olein, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the upcoming years.