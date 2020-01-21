Pepper Paste Market Size Segmented by Key Players, Growth, By End-User Industry, Trends and Forecast 2028

This detailed report on ‘Pepper Paste Market’ put together by Persistence Market Research offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Pepper Paste Market’.

Pepper paste is a spicy sauce used in various dishes. Pepper paste can be made by using white, black and chili pepper. Pepper paste is manufactured by two processes wet process and dry process. Pepper paste is very common in Korea. Pepper paste is commonly known as Gochujang in Korea.

This Gochujang of Korea is made up of red pepper. Pepper paste is extensively used in Asia Pacific and Middle East Cuisines. In the region of Asia Pacific, the largest production and consumption of pepper paste is done in Korea, China, and India. Pepper is also the major grown crop of Tunisia. A popular dish ‘Harissa’ is made by using pepper paste in Tunisia. Red pepper paste is common and mostly consumed pepper paste globally.

Pepper Paste a Taste Enhancing Product

Pepper paste is an edible product mostly used as a sauce in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East cuisine. Pepper paste is widely used in Chinese food products such as schezwan chutney, schezwan noodles, chowmein, and momoes. Red pepper paste or Gochujang is the popular food in the region of Korea. Pepper paste is also used in many cuisines of different regions. Pepper paste is also used in Indian foods such as biryani and chicken tandoori. Pepper paste is used in many chicken dishes to marinate chicken such as in chicken tandoori, shawarma, and chicken korma. Due to numerous application of pepper paste in cooking and food products, it is expected that the pepper paste market will grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Pepper Paste: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global pepper paste market has been segmented as –

Black Pepper

White Pepper

Chili or Red Pepper

On the basis of nature, the global pepper paste market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of packaging, the global pepper paste market has been segmented as –

PET Bottles

Plastic Pouches

Glass Jars

On the basis of end use, the global pepper paste market has been segmented as –

Hotels, Restaurants & Cafe Sauces Marinating product

Processed foods

Household

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global pepper paste market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Online Stores



Global Pepper paste Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global pepper paste market are Beijing Shipuller Co., Ltd., Tat Koy, Honest Food, Sempio Foods Company, Guangzhou Kangying Foodstuffs Co., Ltd., MARMARA GmbH., Shanghai Benefisha Industrial Co., Ltd., Labplant Co., Ltd., Eclipse, Zenco Global Enterprise, and Tamek Food & Concentrate Ind. & Trade Inc. Co. Except them, many other manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in pepper paste, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the upcoming years.