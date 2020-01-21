Radio Frequency Equipments Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Radio Frequency Devices Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Radio Frequency Devices Market: Introduction

In today’s world, increasing usage of consumer electronics in various applications results into a surge in adoption of semiconductor devices. Radio frequency device is a semiconductor device, capable of generating and emitting radio frequency energy by radiation, conduction or other means. The radio frequency generated is either used within the device or transmitted to associated device or equipment which is identified by a RFID (radio frequency identification devices) integrated in it. These devices are majorly integrated into wireless broadcasting and communication devices such as cell phones, radio, television, Wi-Fi, and satellite communication systems and operate by measuring frequencies of electromagnetic radiation spectrum or electromagnetic radio waves.

Radio frequency devices help to reduce size and enhance the performance of wireless communication equipment such as MOSFET, switches and diodes.

Radio Frequency Devices: Drivers and Restraints

Evolution and continuous technological advancements of wireless networking devices, increasing data consumption owing to next generation networks such as 4G and 5G, and surge in adoption of semiconductor devices for enhancement of consumer electronic devices are some primary factors resulting in the growth of radio frequency devices market. Moreover, factors such as increasing smartphone penetration and huge adoption of Wi-Fi technology are so driving the growth of radio frequency devices market

However cyclical nature of semiconductor industry is restricting the growth of radio frequency devices market.

Radio Frequency Devices Market: Segmentation

The radio frequency devices market can be segmented on the basis of component, end-user industry and region wise. On the basis of component it is further segmented into switches, MOSFETs, diodes and others. End- user industry segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government and defence, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities and others. Region wise radio frequency devices market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Radio Frequency Devices Market: Regional Overview

North America is largest contributor of radio frequency devices market owing to presence of major semiconductor manufacturers followed by Europe owing to adoption of IoT and emerging technologies. Asia Pacific’s radio frequency devices market is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period due to growing adoption consumer electronics and huge smartphone penetration. Radio frequency devices market in Latin America and MEA region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate due to increasing awareness of semiconductor devices in enhancement of consumer electronics.

Radio Frequency Devices Market: Key Players

RF Components, Avago Technologies, Murata Manufacturing, Skyworks, Murata Manufacturing, TriQuint Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics DA Microelectronics, RF Micro devices are some of key players in radio frequency devices market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Radio Frequency Devices Market Segments

Radio Frequency Devices Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012-2016

Radio Frequency Devices Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Radio Frequency Devices Market

Radio Frequency Devices Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Radio Frequency Devices Market

Radio Frequency Devices Technology

Value Chain of Radio Frequency Devices

Radio Frequency Devices Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for radio frequency devices market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Radio Frequency Devices Market US Canada

Latin America Radio Frequency Devices Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Radio Frequency Devices Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Radio Frequency Devices Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Radio Frequency Devices Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Radio Frequency Devices Market

Middle East and Africa Radio Frequency Devices Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



