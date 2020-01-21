Resilience of Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market to be sustained by Technological Advancements During 2015-2021

Antimicrobials and fragrances used in deodorants help to reduce unpleasant body odor caused due to a growth of microbes; whereas antiperspirants are used to reduce perspiration through the use of pore-blocking agents such as aluminum or other alternatives. The increase in per capita disposable income among consumers across the globe and particularly in developing markets is resulting in increasing demand for deodorant and antiperspirant products on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, deodorants and antiperspirants are among the fastest growing products in terms of volume demand amongst the various personal care products. The annual average growth rate of these products in terms of volume has increased by over 5% between 2010 and 2015. The surge in demand for deodorants and antiperspirants has catalyzed the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market. Over 20 different ingredients are used to manufacture deodorants and antiperspirants, of which the prominent ingredients include alcohol, conditioner and moisturizers, base and carrier substances, paraben and propellants, fragrances, antimicrobials, and aluminum.

The global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market is estimated to account for US$ 1,619 million in 2015, which is expected to increase to US$ 2,390 million by 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Among all the ingredients, alcohol is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value, accounting for approximately 28% of the global deodorant and antiperspirant in 2015. Moreover, in terms of growth rate during the forecast period, fragrances as an ingredient in deodorants and antiperspirants is projected to reflect highest CAGR of over 10%. The antimicrobials ingredient segment has registered a 7% CAGR in the past seven years, which is expected to surpass 8% post-2017, indicating a shift in the usage of antimicrobials in deodorants and antiperspirants.

Concerns among consumers regarding the use of aluminum in antiperspirants is hampering preference and demand for generic antiperspirants products. Aluminum salt is one of the key Ingredients used in antiperspirants as it inhibits sweating, thus restraining bacterial growth and body odor. Usage of antiperspirants that contain aluminum salt leads to deposition of aluminum salts over pores of the skin, which could be harmful to a certain extent. Moreover, growing awareness regarding health and safety among consumers globally could restrain demand for such antiperspirants in the near future. Keeping in mind the associated risk of skin damage and diseases such as cancer due to a usage of aluminum and alcohol, companies are currently reducing the use of these ingredients in antiperspirants and opting for other alternatives such as caffeine, sodium bicarbonate, and aluminum potassium sulphate. A detailed analysis of attractiveness in each ingredient type has been highlighted in the report.

Key market participants profiled in the report include Unilever Company, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal Company, Avon Product Inc., Shiseido, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Beiersdorf AG, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

All the above sections, by product type, ingredients, and geography provide the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market for the period 2015 to 2021. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on the supply side, consumer spending, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients, Persistence Market Research has developed a Market Attractiveness Index on the basis of product type, ingredients, and geography. The resulting index should help to identify real market opportunities.

The final section of the report includes competitive landscape, which provides report audiences a dashboard view, based on various segments, the presence of various players in the global deodorant and antiperspirant market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the global deodorant and antiperspirant value chain. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their operations, expansions, products, and sales channel strategies.

