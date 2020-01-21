Robotic Surgery Market to witness Astonishing Growth with Key Players – Intuitive Surgical, Hansen Medical, Medrobotics, Verb Surgical
Robotic surgery, computer-assisted surgery, and robotically-assisted surgery are terms for technological developments that use robotic systems to aid in surgical procedures.
With rising incidences of these conditions and increasing geriatric population base, the probability of surgical intervention increased multi-fold, hence propelling the surgical-support robot industry growth.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Surgical-Support Robot.
This report presents the worldwide Surgical-Support Robot market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Intuitive Surgical
Hansen Medical
Medrobotics
Verb Surgical
Microbot Medical
Titan Medical
Cyberknife System
Intuitive
DENSO
Mazor Robotics
Stryker
Surgical-Support Robot Breakdown Data by Type
Robotic Surgery for the Spine
Robotic Radiosurgery for Tumors
Robotic Surgery for Gallbladder Removals
Others
Surgical-Support Robot Breakdown Data by Application
General Surgery
Urology
Orthopedic
Neurosurgery
Cardiovascular
Gynecology
Radiology
Transplant
Gastro-Intestinal
Surgical-Support Robot Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Surgical-Support Robot Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Surgical-Support Robot status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Surgical-Support Robot manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
