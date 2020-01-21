Service Robotics Market – Increasing Spending on IT in Upstream Sector to Boost Demand

The technological feasibility of these robots to perform dangerous tasks in a loop without any human interventions has made them an integral part of the armed forces arsenal across the globe.

In addition to this, service robots are also being used in the agriculture sector for automatic milking, spraying pesticides and fungicides with drones, and transportation of goods. The professional service robotics segment is also anticipated to flourish as the healthcare sector deploys these robots for performing intricate and complicated surgeries.

North America is leading the global service robotics market by a fair margin as it expands at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2015 and 2021. The increasing uptake of service robots in the investment and defense sector of North America is the primary reason for this positive sentiment. The relentless rate of automation across the region has generated an impressive revenue for the North America service robotics market. Furthermore, the large-scale production of service robots due to a strong presence of vendors has also led to the proliferation of this market in North America.

The service robotics market is now working to inspect and monitor several of workflows and processes through numerous sectors. This monitoring would be done through networked robots, along with deployed regions. These services allow enterprises systematize effectively the processes, particularly in region, where human interference can’t be used. Moreover, it can primarily lessens the dependence of human workforce.

The accuracy and performance of networked robotics has majorly enhanced in the past few years. This is due to rising developments in hardware and processing incorporation. The growing labor cost, comprises the immense pressure on producers to meet deadlines, has resulted in the rising implementation of networked service robotics. This increased usage of network robots has driven the global service robotics market in the past few years.

Some of the leading players in the global service robotics market are Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Touch bionics Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, Honda Motors Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation.

Analysts state that companies will aim at business expansion and development of precision-driven products that will offer better dexterity in complex tasks. Furthermore, the future of companies will also depend on how they blur the gap between consumer needs, the high cost of robots, and the integration of advanced technologies to keep these robots relevant for futuristic needs.