Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis and Development Forecast to 2025

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

The strain gauge market is predicted to rise at a healthy 4.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Strain gauge is widely accepted as one of the most important sensors for measurement of mechanical quantities.

Keeping its name, strain gauge is used for the measurement of strain of mechanical components that have varied applications. Measurement of strain in such components help adjudicate their tolerance to be used for critical applications. This is a plus for strain gauge market.

This report presents the worldwide Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Strain gages are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.

Strain gages are of the stucture, in which a metallic foil film in the thickness of a few microns is glued on a thin electrically insulated sheet (such as polyimide, polyester and so on). This foil film is cut down by photo-etching method in the shape of strain gages which can be made with the negative film masks of the strain gage patterns. These photo-etched strain gage patterns are trimmed to have a standard resistance value satisfying requirements as the strain gages.

In addition, for strain gages in general applications, thermal resistance factors of the foil films are controlled to have three categories to match with the thermal elongation factors of 3 major and most popular materials of mild steel/11ppm, stainless steel/16ppm and aluminium alloy/23ppm, for which our strain gages can be self-temperature compensated to minimize temerature effects if specified so when ordering.

The global average price of Strain Gages is in the decreasing trend, from 886 USD/K Pcs in 2012 to 840 USD/ K Pcs in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Strain Gages demand has a certain space, but technical threshold is low, so the market is scattered. However, high end products concentrated in a small number of companies.

Although production of Strain Gages brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without downstream support do not enter into the Strain Gages field abruptly.

The Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) market was valued at 210 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 290 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Strain Gage (Strain Gauge).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

VPG

HBM

Zemic

Yiling

HYCSYQ

NMB

KYOWA

LCT

Omega

TML

BCM

Piezo-Metrics

Hualanhai

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Breakdown Data by Type

Stress Analysis Type

Transducer Type

Other (for Special Applications)

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical Equipment

Civil Engineering

Building Construction

Chemicals and Medicine

Other

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Strain Gage (Strain Gauge) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

