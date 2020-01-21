Switch Port Monitoring Tools and Software Market: To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2027

Switch port monitoring is a job that is often unnoticed and companies do not keep an eye on which port and how many ports are being used the most and which one are having the highest throughput and bandwidth on the switches. Using a separate tool or spreadsheets to manage these complex tasks, take more time, which adds-up to its complexity. Thus, switch port monitoring tools and software help a network administrator to monitor and manage all the switch ports. Each switch port is assigned to a virtual local area network (VLAN) interface to separate various switch ports into separate VLAN. Switch ports assigned on the same VLAN can connect with each other using hardware switching.

Switch Port Monitoring Tools and Software Market – Drivers and Restraints

Major advantages of these switch port monitoring tools & software include increase in security, decrease in operational expenses, and negligible network interruption. Furthermore, switch port monitoring tools & software usage is increasing in enterprise networks having a large number of computers and connections, as they help save the organizations’ time and effort. These switches are controlled and monitored by browser-based graphical user interface (GUI). Switch port monitoring tools & software provide various facilities such as link aggregation and virtual private network (VPN) through web interface and port monitoring. Web-managed switches offer plug and play connectivity option to deliver more control and visibility of the network. Features provided by switch port monitoring tools & software include port trunking, broadcast storm control, loop detection, and advanced quality of service.

Implementation of virtualization technologies and cloud-based services, especially from small and medium enterprises, has increased considerably in the last few years. Thus giving rise to cloud-based and virtualization services, surge in data traffic, and varying data center architecture are expected to drive the switch port monitoring tools & software market during the forecast period.

Switch Port Monitoring Tools and Software Market – Segmentation

The global switch port monitoring tools and software market can be segmented based on component, software deployment, and number of ports, enterprise size, industry, and geography. In terms of component, the switch port monitoring tools and software market can be segregated into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can be further classified into professional services and managed services, where professional services comprise of implementation & installation, training & consulting, and support & maintenance.

The software deployment segment can be sub-segmented into on premise deployment, cloud based deployment, & hybrid deployment. Based on number of ports, the global switch port monitoring tools and software market can be divided into two, four, eight, sixteen, and more than twenty four. In terms of enterprise size, the switch port monitoring tools and software market can be categorized into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on industry, the global switch port monitoring tools and software market can be classified into IT & telecom, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and media & entertainment.

In terms of geography, the global switch port monitoring tools and software market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a major share of the global switch port monitoring tools and software market from 2019 to 2027, as the region is an early adopter of these switch port monitoring tools and software and has significant presence of large major data centers. The U.S. and Canada are estimated to constitute large share of the market in North America in the near future.

Switch Port Monitoring Tools and Software Market – Key Players

Leading companies operating in the global switch port monitoring tools and software market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, to withstand the intense competition in the market. Furthermore, global players are entering into strategic alliances with regional players to strengthen their market position in various geographies. Prominent players operating in the global switch port monitoring tools and software market include SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. Cisco Systems Inc., Spiceworks Inc., InMon Corp., Paessler AG, and Zoho Corp.