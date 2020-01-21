Vacuum Skin Packaging Market- Burgeoning Modern Retail Outlets Catapult Asia Pacific to Forefront

Vacuum skin packaging is increasingly preferred for prolonging the shelf life of perishable food products, notably meat, poultry, and dairy products. The type of packaging is popularly used for packaging ready-to-eat meals, seafood, processed meats, and cheese. The packaging protects the packaged food products against environmental deterioration due to gases, light, and stickiness. An increased shelf-life reduces the food wastage both at the ends of retailers and end users. The use of vacuum skin packaging also offers promising opportunities for food brands to conquer new markets and providers of ready-to-eat food products to enhance their business value. Moreover, the packaging helps in reducing the transportation cost. The rising demand for fresh produce propels the steady evolution of the vacuum skin packaging market.

Vacuum skin packaging as a versatile packaging improves product quality, freshness, and convenience for a variety of packaging formats. In addition, the packaging has also gathered steam as one of the key determinants for shelf presentation by brands in the food industry.

The report offers a detailed assessment of key demand dynamics and offers insights into current and emerging lucrative avenues. It also takes a critical look at changing end user trends and technological advances that will underpin new cycles of investments by emerging and top players.

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising affinity toward processed and ready-to-eat food is one of the prominent trends in the global vacuum skin packaging market. Growing need for better shelf life for meat, poultry, fish, and dairy is bolstering the demand for such packaging in various developing and developed regions. World over, there is a growing need for versatile packaging that can reduce the transportation cost and bring sustainability in the entire food value chain. Rising consumption of meat and poultry in developing regions is another important trend boosting the market.

The proliferation of retail outlets that sell processed food and ready-to-eat meals is one of the significant trends underpinning lucrative avenues for the uptake of vacuum skin packaging. Rapid strides made in the retail sector, especially in urban space in various parts of developing regions, is offering a broad impetus to the expansion of the global vacuum skin packaging market. However, the lack of awareness about the disposal of vacuum skin packaging waste has dampened the market’s prospects. Nevertheless, the cost-effective nature of this packaging type will keep the market increasingly lucrative. Increasing focus on shelf presentation to boost customer appeal for a variety of ready to eat products is expanding the possibilities in the global vacuum skin packaging market.

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The various regional markets for vacuum skin packaging are North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to attain a major share amounting to 41.6% by the end of 2025. The growth in the regional market is propelled by the staggering rise of retail outlets in several of its emerging economies. Urban consumers have been demanding processed food with increased shelf life. Technology advancements in vacuum skin packaging equipment also augurs well for emerging markets.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The global vacuum packaging market features an increasingly fragmented landscape with several players jointly holding a sizeable pie in the global vacuum skin packaging market. However, the market is expected to witness increasing intensity of competition in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global vacuum packaging market are Quinn Packaging Ltd., Plastopi Hazorea Company Ltd., Bemis Company, Berry Plastic Group Inc., and LINPAC Packaging Limited.