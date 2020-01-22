Active Grill Shutter Market for Automotive -Top players are Magna International Inc, Valeo, SRG Global, Röchling Group, HBPO, SONCEBOZ, Batz

The active grill shutter is a system that helps improve fuel efficiency, it also protects the front end of the vehicle from a low-speed impact. Active grill shutters open and close automatically to control the flow of air, it opens at the time when engine requires additional air flow otherwise it remains closed. It reduces the aerodynamic drag; owing to this, the engine can quickly reach to its optimum operating temperature. Closed shutters help improve the fuel consumption and reduce carbon emission of the vehicle. Active grill shutters are manufactured from lightweight material, which helps reduce the CO2. Active grill shutters are mostly manufactured from lightweight reinforced thermoplastics, resulting in weight reduction and improved aerodynamic performance. Leading automakers such as Ford, BMW, General Motors, Chrysler, Honda, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes, and Rolls-Royce are using active grill shutters. Active grill shutters are almost invisible when they are open.

Increasing demand for fuel-efficiency among consumers and stringent emission norms enacted by regulatory bodies in order to reduce emission impact on the environment are likely to drive the active grill shutters market for automotive during the forecast period. However, high cost and less penetration of active grill shutters in developing regions are expected to hamper the active grill shutters market during the forecast period.

The automotive active grill shutter market can be segmented based on vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on vehicle, the active grill shutter market for automotive can be segregated into two categories out of which the passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, companies are working on reducing carbon emission of engines by using appropriate active grill shutters. Rising demand for SUVs, MUVs, and luxury cars is likely to drive the automotive active grill shutter market during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the automotive active grill shutter market can be classified into two segments among which OEM segment is likely to hold the major share of the automotive active grill shutter market. There are few big OEMs who are manufacturing active grill shutters. OEM provide active grill shutters with top-end vehicles to improve the efficiency and economy of the vehicle.

Based on region, the automotive active grill shutter market can be segmented into five major regions and among all the regions North America is expected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period due to the high rate of adoption of active grill shutters in premium and luxury vehicles in order to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emission. Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to show significant growth over the forecast period on the automotive grill shutter market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive active grill shutter market include Magna International Inc, Valeo, SRG Global, Röchling Group, HBPO, SONCEBOZ, Batz, and S. Coop. Magna International Inc. and SRS Global is one of the leading manufacturer of the active grill shutter. SRS Global has experience of over thirty years in manufacturing of grilles and its attachments for automotive.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

