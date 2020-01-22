Automated Infrastructure Management System Market 2019: Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2026

The global Automated Infrastructure Management System Market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Automated Infrastructure Management System Market.

Automated infrastructure management systems help to monitor a data center or a similar facility without any manual intervention. These systems enable enterprises to automate the documentation of network cabling infrastructure in the data center, commercial building, or central office. These systems consist of hardware and software components which analyze the connectivity across the entire network. Automated infrastructure management systems are often used to streamline monitoring and provisioning of network connectivity and gather real-time notification and updates related to the state of the infrastructure. With the real time tracking and provisioning of cabling infrastructure, an automated infrastructure management system enables users and managers to identify and eliminate potential threats. Automated infrastructure management systems also ensure IT infrastructure wellbeing by fixing network issues and reducing network infrastructure downtime. Several companies are offering cloud-based solutions for automated infrastructure to enhance the agility and efficiency of IT infrastructure. Currently, automated infrastructure management system providers are offering a single platform to users which enable additional features such as automated mapping, configuration, and monitoring of IT infrastructure.

Automated infrastructure management systems help to monitor a data center or a similar facility without any manual intervention. These systems enable enterprises to automate the documentation of network cabling infrastructure in the data center, commercial building, or central office. These systems consist of hardware and software components which analyze the connectivity across the entire network. Automated infrastructure management systems are often used to streamline monitoring and provisioning of network connectivity and gather real-time notification and updates related to the state of the infrastructure. With the real time tracking and provisioning of cabling infrastructure, an automated infrastructure management system enables users and managers to identify and eliminate potential threats. Automated infrastructure management systems also ensure IT infrastructure wellbeing by fixing network issues and reducing network infrastructure downtime. Several companies are offering cloud-based solutions for automated infrastructure to enhance the agility and efficiency of IT infrastructure. Currently, automated infrastructure management system providers are offering a single platform to users which enable additional features such as automated mapping, configuration, and monitoring of IT infrastructure.

The rising deployment and maintenance cost and complexity of cabling infrastructure is one of the major driving factors for the automated infrastructure management system. A large number of small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises are emphasizing on deployment of these systems as they offer cost effective and efficient solutions for monitoring and maintenance of IT infrastructure. Enterprises are adopting an automated infrastructure management system in order to attain real-time infrastructure monitoring and performance management. This is likely to contribute to the growth of the overall automated infrastructure management system market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing emphasize of enterprises on enhanced and efficient fault identification, process control, traceability, energy management, integration process automation, and asset management is projected to boost the demand for automated infrastructure management systems around the globe. However, low awareness of these solutions and high capital investment required for deployment of automated infrastructure management systems are some of the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the automated infrastructure management system market in near-term. However, increasing IT spending across the world is projected to offer prominent opportunities for the automated infrastructure management system market during the forecast period. The global automated infrastructure management system market can be fragmented based on component, enterprise size, application, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of component, the automated infrastructure management system market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. Among these segments, software segment can be further sub-segmented into cloud-based and on- premise software, while the services segment can be sub-segmented into professional services and managed or outsourced services. By enterprise size, the automated infrastructure management system market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises (SME's) and large enterprises. Based on application, the automated infrastructure management system market can be categorized into fault identification, process control, traceability, energy management, asset management, monitoring and incident management, automated remediation, and real-time analytics. In terms of end-use industry, the automated infrastructure management system market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, e-commerce and logistics, and others such as hospitality and government. Based on geography, the automated infrastructure management system market can be segregated into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, North America is likely to dominate the automated infrastructure management system market primarily due to significant adoption and penetration of automated infrastructure management systems. Growing awareness about automated infrastructure management systems around the globe has led to strong presence of domestic and international players in the automated infrastructure management system market. Some of the key players operating in the automated infrastructure management system market are Anixter, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Inc., CSS Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Miller Critical Infrastructure Solutions, Nexans Network Solutions NV, PagerDuty, Inc. and Reksoft.

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis The regional analysis covers: North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain. A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period. Highlights of the report: A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

