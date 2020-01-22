Citrus Extract Market Future Strategic Planning and Forecast to 2028

The citrus extract is also used for manufacturing skin care and hair care products in the production of lotion, creams, face wash, face packs, shampoo and conditioners. The citrus extract is also a potential ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry as it has various health benefits. The demand for citrus extract is high because of its applications in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, so the market for citrus extract is expected to remain positive over the forecast period. Citrus extract acts as a natural flavoring agent which is used in the production of candies, cakes and pastry, chocolates, drink mix and alcoholic beverages.

The citrus extract is a strongly flavored extract from various citrus fruits such as orange, lime, lemon, grapes and more. The citrus extract usually imparts aroma and flavor, so is widely used in bakery, sausages, seasonings, dairy products, confectionary, tea, smoothies, shakes and various other products in food and beverage industry.

Rising Demand for Citrus Extract

Consumers are demanding sustainable, eco-friendly, natural and organic products so manufacturers are compelled to cater to these products. The demand for citrus extract is high due to its multi-benefits. It boosts immunity, serves as a detoxifier, treats constipation and helps in maintaining healthy skin. It also helps in maintaining good health as a result of its properties as antidepressants, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, sedative, carminative and other. It also helps in lowering cholesterol, support healthy glucose metabolism, beneficial for diabetic patients. Research studies strongly promote the use of citrus extracts and their products for weight loss. With an increase in knowledge and awareness, the trend for clean labels has widely spread globally which has also increased in a number of health conscious customers.

On the basis of source, the citrus extract market has been segmented as-

Orange

Lemon

Lime

Grapefruit

Citrus Extract Market Opportunities

There is a wide range of advantages of citrus extract but the absence of customer awareness about its benefits is hindering the development of the citrus extract market. Consumer awareness and educational marketing are important for the citrus extract market to grow. Accurate labeling of end-use products by respective manufacturers could be more instructional and helpful in increasing the response for the citrus extract market. This will encourage the makers to extend their purchaser base, boosting the development of the citrus extract market.

Citrus Extract Market: Regional Outlook

The citrus extract market is rising in North America and Europe as there is a rise in confectionery and bakery products. Africa and South Asia regions are high in the production of citrus fruits, the manufacturers are deliberately expanding their products portfolio. The easy availability of the resource in these regions is boosting the growth of the citrus extract market. With the rising demand for citrus extract due to its multi-benefits, the market is expected to grow globally over the forecast period.