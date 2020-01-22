Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market : Capturing the data on key vendor revenues 2017 – 2025

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market: Overview

Distributed fiber optic sensing is a technology that offers unique possibilities for the real-time, continuous measurement of a number of variables such as acoustic perturbations, strain, and temperature. Unlike traditional sensing technologies that depend on the inputs from discrete sensors at pre-determined points, distributed sensing depends utilizes the entire length of the optical fiber. Thus, the optical fiber used in the sensing setup is the sensing element, barring any need for additional transducers or manufactured sensors in the optical path. As a result, distributed fiber optic sensing is a cost-effective technology and can be deployed even in the remotest, most unusual, and harshest environments.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for distributed fiber optic sensors has witnessed growth and development at an impressive pace in the past few years. Increased research activities in the area have led to the better understanding of the several potential applications of distributed sensing, especially in the field of civil engineering. Distributed fiber optic sensing solutions are now increasingly used for applications such as pipeline monitoring, geotechnical monitoring, dam monitoring, and bridge monitoring. The increased employment of distributed sensing solutions in the oil and gas industry will also emerge as a leading contributor to the overall development of the global distributed fiber optic sensing market in the next few years.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market: Market Potential

The distributed sensing technology is finings new uses in subsea applications. Apart from the excellent structural strength, size much smaller, and connectivity strength much better than that of copper cables, distributed fiber optic sensors are garnering increased interest from the subsea exploration industry. The higher bandwidth of fiber optic cables as compared to copper cables also allow for longer step-out distances and richer data streams. As subsea exploration and production become smarter and operators increasingly demand real-time data and analysis of both the individual oil well and the entire production facility, the potential use of distributed fiber optic sensing will become more profound in the next few years.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market: Regional Overview

From a geographical perspective, the report examines the market for distributed fiber optic sensing across regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global distributed fiber optic sensing market and is expected to retain dominance over the report’s forecast period as well. The strict adherence of safety and security regulations across high-growth industries such as oil and gas, energy, and power and utility in the region will continue to lead to the healthy demand for distributed fiber optic sensing systems.

The mature oil and gas industry in Middle East and Africa will also present vast growth opportunities. In Europe, the demand will be high across industries such as military and aerospace, power production and distribution, and oil and gas. Owing to the vast scope of applications across a vast number of applications and the thriving industrial sector, the Asia Pacific market will exhibit growth at the most promising pace in the next few years.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market: Competitive Landscape

In the highly competitive market, companies are resorting to the production of customized solutions as a way to ensure sustainable returns; the ease in synchronization provided by customized products across specific end-use sectors is a key factor determining the usability of a distributed fiber optic sensing system. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Schlumberger Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FISO Technologies Inc., OSENSA Innovations Corp., Brugg Kabel AG, QinetiQ Group plc., AFL Global, Omnisens S.A., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Ziebel AS, and AP Sensing GmbH.

