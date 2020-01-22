Egg Packaging Market is undergoing tremendous transformation for 2018 – 2028

The global egg packaging market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during 2018-2028. Egg carton is the most common form of egg packaging. Also known as egg box, it is a simple and safe solution for transporting and carrying whole eggs.

The dimple-shaped form of cartons is ideal for protecting eggs against stressful environments. This structure has proven itself to be extremely handy in protecting eggs during storage in retail and distant transportation. During transportation, the dimple-shaped carton absorbs shock. The additional coating on the carton helps restrain spoilage and breakage during storage as well. Egg cartons are usually made up of foamed plastics. However, sustainability trends are also driving players in the egg packaging market to experiment with molded pup and recycled paper.

Conventionally, eggs were usually carried in baskets. Since then, products in the egg packaging market have undergone tremendous transformation and continue to witness developments, albeit very small ones. Today, the egg packaging industry faces a new challenge. Egg packaging does not offer printing opportunities similar to offered by other products. Hence, usually a separate paperboard is used to differentiate brands and products.

The global egg packaging market report aims to highlight growth opportunities in the market for all concerned stakeholders.

Global Egg Packaging Market: Notable Developments

According to a recent study in Britain, over 720 mn eggs are wasted each year due to fears and concerns due to expiry dates. Egg producers in Britain believe eggs are seen as low value items as compared to their counterparts such as meat and fish products. Sustainable packaging and pricing can make way for less food wastage.

Consumers demanding safer alternatives to protein intake, conventionally gathered from meats are increasing in numbers. Mantiqueira has launched its plant protein and its pea starch egg substitute in the market. The company is the largest egg producer in South America and is compelled to compete with growing demand for alternative proteins. The trend is expected to pose challenge to the growth of the egg packaging market in the near future.

Squid Ink Manufacturing has launched the CoPilot Flex Inkjet Printing System in the market. This advanced printer promises to deliver great looking logos on foam, pulp, and PET egg cartons at 135ft/min.ff. The printer is expected to offer more opportunities for the egg packaging market players. This printing system makes way for better promotions as it embeds the use of high-resolution characters and real-time information, along with scannable bar codes.

Global Egg Packaging Market: Key Trends

Egg consumption around the world is growing, particularly in emerging markets. Increasing disposable income is driving people to consume more eggs and poultry meats, which are more expensive than vegetarian food. Additionally, Asia Pacific region has become the main supplier of eggs globally. Conversely, United States continues to produce and consume the most number of eggs each year. In 2017, the US had 319 million commercial egg laying hens. Large scale poultry farms delivered an average 80.5 eggs per 100 layers daily. The competition between various regions can make way for more diverse stock in the egg packaging market and more cost-savings for the end-industries.

Annual Spending on Eggs Rises

Household spending on eggs in Britain has risen consistently since 2006. Additionally, in 2018, the British were eating more porridge (up 7.4%), fruit (up 8.5%), and eggs (up 2.7%). The trend is encouraging and health consciousness seems to be driving more natural breakfast menus on the table. Additionally, breakfasts without eggs were 2.2% less than the previous year. This is an encouraging sign for the egg packaging market.

