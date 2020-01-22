Egg Protein Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2026

Eggs have been considered as a rich source of essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, fats, amino acids, calcium, and others, for ages. Among all these nutrients, eggs possess proteins in the highest percentage, which is located in different parts of the egg such as the egg white, egg yolk, and the whole egg. Egg white contains around 56% of the total proteins in the egg, thus making it the most preferable and rich source for deriving various significant egg proteins such as albumins, globulins, and mucoproteins.

Egg protein contains all the nine essential amino acids, thus making it an ideal source of dietary and nutritional supplements. One of the key driving factors for the egg protein market is its functioning as a thickening, emulsifying, binding, preservative, leavening, and crystallizing agent, attributing to the wide-ranging applications of egg protein in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, sports nutrition, desserts and sauces, nutritional bars, pharmaceuticals, and others. The nature of egg protein makes it a profoundly trend-driven market, and has a lucrative potential to grow in the coming years. Further, egg protein and its products are available in a variety of popular and liked flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, orange, and several others. Another significant driving factor for the egg protein market is the rising health concerns among consumers, especially the millennial population.

Protein Fortification and Standardization Propelling the Market for Egg Protein Forward

Food fortification entails the addition of certain beneficial ingredients to a product to enhance its functional properties. Through the fortification of egg protein, manufacturers can increase the quality of food and address crucial protein deficiencies among consumers. Egg protein fortification is gaining popularity among consumers, owing to the rising preference for proteins in regular or everyday foods, and the increasing demand for weight management products that are low in fats and high in protein content. Protein standardization is the adjustment of protein content in a food product, to either meet regulatory guidelines or enhance the functional properties of the product. Egg protein standardization is a common practice among bakery, dairy, and confectionery product manufacturers, wherein, egg protein ingredients are added to various products to enhance their properties and functioning. Egg protein standardization improves product uniformity, consistency, texture, and taste. Thus, the demand for fortified and standardized food and beverages is currently driving the growth of the global market for egg protein to a significant extent.

High Usage of Protein in Sports and Bodybuilding Products Surging the Demand for Egg Protein

A consistent supply of proteins is considered absolutely essential for muscle growth, as protein helps in building muscle mass and repairing damaged muscle tissue. Due to this reason, the consumption of egg protein powder is a fairly common phenomenon among fitness enthusiasts and regular gym-goers.

Egg protein is particularly popular as a supplement, due to functional advantages such as high solubility in a liquid medium, and the presence of all essential amino acids and vitamins. Egg protein is also finding increasing application in sports nutrition products, as it is perceived to be natural and additive-free. Egg protein is considered important in this regard, as it has a complete set of amino acids similar to plant proteins.

Egg Protein Market Analysis by Flavor

The regular egg protein segment is expected to be valued at US$ 1,295.4 Mn by 2026, and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The flavoured egg protein segment is expected to record a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to the changing taste preferences of consumers, and more number of consumers experimenting new product types and flavors.

Egg Protein Market Analysis by End Use

In the egg protein end use segments, the protein and nutritional bars, and sports nutrition sub-segments are projected to dominate the global egg protein market, with estimated CAGRs by value of 6.3% and 6.9%, respectively, during the forecast period, attributed to the growing demand for additional protein and nutrient supplements, especially by the fitness and health consciousness millennial population.

Egg Protein Market Analysis by Function

By function, the thickening and emulsifying actions of egg protein is expected to dominate the egg protein market by the end of 2026, with market values of US$ 293.4 Mn and US$ 268.5 Mn, respectively, by 2026, owing to their actions in a variety of applications.

Egg Protein Market Analysis by Region

On the basis of region, the European region is projected to remain dominant in the global egg protein market throughout the forecast period, with a projected market value of US$ 513.5 Mn by the end of 2026, due to the rising health concerns and fitness consciousness among consumers, high millennial population, and rising disposable income of consumers.