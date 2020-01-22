Exploration and Production Software Market – Recent Advancements in Digital Technology Pave the Way for Growth

The global exploration and production (E&P) software market was valued at US$ 4,240.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ North America is expected to hold the dominant revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 14.0%. The global exploration and production (E&P) software market is mainly driven by the growing natural oil & gas market and various technological advancements in the exploration and production sector.

Exploration & Production (E&P) is an upstream segment of the oil & gas industry which plays an important role in the process of locating, testing, and drilling of oil & gas. E&P software is an integrated solution which is completely dedicated to managing every process from exploration to production.

With recent advancements in digital technology, the deployment of E&P software by oil & gas companies has increased to a great extent. Also, the increased growth of the global oil & gas industry has led to growing demand for E&P software. New oil and gas exploration activities, along with heavy investments in refineries and pipelines in the Americas, APAC, and Middle East & Africa are the major factors driving the market’s growth.

Also, there continues to be tremendous rise in technological advancements in recent years, which has driven the usage of oilfield equipment and the growth of the software market. These technological advancements can be seen in terms of new cloud deployment models, platforms, and data analytics to extract meaningful information/insights about several oil & gas reserves and their exploration activities. This has also resulted in the adoption of various types of drilling for oil & gas extraction, such as directional and horizontal drilling, supporting the demand for different types of drilling E&P software

The report segments the global exploration and production (E&P) software market on the basis of deployment type into on-premise software and cloud-based software. Due to rising level of digitization and rising awareness of cloud computing technologies, cloud-based E&P software is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of operation type, the market is segmented into on-shore and off-shore.

In terms of operation type, the global E&P software was led by on-shore operation type. In terms of software type, the market is segmented into risk management mapping, seismic amplitude analysis, portfolio aggregation, performance tracking, navigation system, resource valuation, reservoir characterization, reservoir simulation, drilling, and production.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the exploration and production (E&P) software market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive exploration and production (E&P) software market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.

These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the exploration and production (E&P) software market growth.

The global exploration and production (E&P) software market has been segmented as below:

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization

Reservoir Simulation

Drilling

Production

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Region