Fiber Bragg Grating Sensor Market Major Key Players Analysis 2018 – 2026: FBGS International NV, Smart Fibres Ltd, Micron Optics, Timbercon Inc.

A fiber Bragg grating is a small structure that measures few millimeters in length and can be photo etched in the single mode fiber core. Fiber Bragg Grating sensors have been in used for many years in various demanding harsh environmental applications. Fiber Bragg Grating sensors are used as an alternative to traditional mechanical and electrical sensors. FBG sensors are widely used and deployed optical sensors. FBG sensors reflects the wavelength of light that shifts with response to the change or variation in the temperature.

FBG sensors are constructed with the use of holographic interference exposing a short length of photosensitive fiber to a regular distribution of light intensity. This periodic pattern generates a Bragg grating acting as a filter due to an interference reflection of some of the incident optical field. The reflecting wavelength of the FBG relies on the grating characteristics such as modulation and the period and is impacted by the parameters such as temperature and strain. Fiber bragg grating technology has been the premium choice for the for optical fiber sensors, specifically in the measurement of the temperature and strain, due to the ease of simple manufacturing and strong reflecting signal.

The major driver that supports the global fiber bragg grating sensor market is the built in calibration artifacts and long lifetime. The other features that contributes to the growth of the fiber bragg grating sensor market is its higher accuracy, compact size, longer stability, protection towards electromagnetic interference (EMI) and its capability to measure ultra-high speed events. One of the restraining factors that restricts the growth of the fiber bragg grating sensors is its thermal and transverse strain sensitivity. However, FBG sensors overcomes various challenges that are associated with the electrical and mechanical sensors by using light and optical fiber instead of using electricity and copper wire. These sensors are electrically passive and non-conductive in nature.

The global fiber bragg grating sensor market is segmented into sensor type, axis, technology, end use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the global fiber bragg grating sensor market is segmented into pressure sensor, temperature sensor, strain sensor, and others. Based on axis, the global fiber bragg grating sensor market is segmented into single axis and multi axis. Based on technology, the global fiber bragg grating sensor market is classified as FemtoSecond technology grating and draw tower grating.

In terms of end use industry, the fiber bragg grating sensor is segmented into telecommunication, aerospace, construction & infrastructure, mining, power transmission and distribution industry and others. Geographically, global fiber bragg grating sensor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America is expected to be the leading market for the fiber bragg grating sensor, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific region is anticipated as an emerging market for the fiber bragg grating sensor due to increasing application of fiber optic cable.

Some of the key players operating in the global fiber bragg grating sensor market are FBGS International NV, Smart Fibres Ltd, Micron Optics, Timbercon Inc., National Instruments, HBM, Broptics Technology Inc., Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corporation, Advanced Optics Solutions (AOS) GmbH, and Technica Optical Components, LLC among others.