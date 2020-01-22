Flexible PMOLED Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Acquisitions and Merger, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the flexible PMOLED market. The key players are BOE Technology, Tianma Microelectronics, Truly Semiconductors, AU Optronics, EverDisplay Optronics, GoVisionox Optoelectronics, and JOLED, LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Universal Display Corporation are some major players in the flexible PMOLED market.

OLED is one of the most promising display and lighting technologies that has the capability of offering power efficiency lighting and is superior compared to the fluorescent tubes & incandescent bulbs. PMOLED stands for Passive-Matrix OLED, which relates to the way to control (or drive) the display. A PMOLED display uses a simple control scheme in which it control each row (or line) in the display sequentially (one at a time). PMOLED electronics do not contain a storage capacitor and so the pixels in each line are actually off most of the time. To compensate for this you need to use more voltage to make them brighter. So while PMOLEDs are easy (and cheap) to fabricate, they are not efficient and the OLED materials suffer from lower lifetime (due to the high voltage needed). PMOLED displays are also restricted in resolution and size. PMOLED displays are usually small (up to 3″ typically) and are used to display character data or small icons, they are being used in wearable devices, small gadgets and sub displays.

The flexible PMOLED market is projected to grow rapidly mainly due to its demand from wearable devices. The key elements driving the growth of the market comprise the rapid adoption of OLED displays in smartphones which indirectly growing sales of PMOLED. The growth of the market is further compelled by optimistic user experience relating to OLED devices, advancements in technology and benefits offered by the technology, and government support with regard to OLED lighting research. However, some of restraining factors of flexible PMOLED market are direct-view LED display technologies and micro-LED, and low market acceptance of OLED lighting fixtures among end users.

The market is segmented on the basis of, type, application, industry vertical, and geographical region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible and transparent displays. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into television and monitors, smartphones, notebooks and tablets, automotive and others.

The market for smartphone used in flexible PMOLED is predictable to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. On the basis of industry vertical the global market is segmented into commercial, automotive, sports & entertainment, residential, industrial and others. By geographical region the global flexible PMOLED market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia-Pacific leads the world flexible OLED market, accounting for majority of the total market share by revenue. It is followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA. Most of the key players including Samsung, LG, AUO, Panasonic and others, have their base in the Asia-Pacific region.