Global Alternative Sweetener Market: High Investments By Key Players To Encourage Growth

The global alternative sweetener market is competitive in nature and is projected to witness a stiff competition throughout the forecast period, states a new market research study by Transparency Market Research. The expected rise in the number of players is anticipated to strengthen the competitive environment of the overall market in the next few years. Some of the leading players operating in the alternative sweetener market across the globe are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, NutraSweet Company, Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Frères S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Incorporated. These players are expected to emphasize on the development of new product, which is anticipated to offer promising growth opportunities for the players in the next few years. In addition to this, marketing activities and advertising campaigns are further projected to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

According to the market research study by Transparency Market Research, in 2014, the global market for alternative sweetener was worth US$11.5 bn and is likely to reach a value of US$15.4 bn by the end of 2021. The market is anticipated to register a healthy 4.20% CAGR between 2015 and 2021.

From a regional perspective, North America is anticipated to lead the global alternative sweetener market and account for a large share throughout the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising obesity epidemic and the increasing number of risks that are associated with cardiovascular diseases. In addition to this, the rapidly rising number of patients, who are suffering from diabetes are further estimated to encourage the growth of the alternative sweetener market across North America in the next few years. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to register a healthy growth in the coming years, owing to the rising demand and the increasing awareness among consumers.

The global alternative sweetener market has been categorized on the basis of product into high intensity sweetener (HIS), high fructose syrup (HFS), and low intensity sweetener (LIS). Among these, the high-intensity sweetener segment is expected to account for a large share of the market in the next few years. With the rising consumer preference, this segment is predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing health consciousness among people and the increasing popularity of healthy and low-calorie foods are some of the key factors that are estimated to encourage the growth of the global alternative sweetener market throughout the forecast period. The rapid rate of urbanization and the rising prices of sugar are further predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising focus of key players on marketing and advertising activities are projected to encourage the growth of the overall market in the near future. The increasing investments and the rising focus on technological developments are likely to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising awareness among consumers concerning the benefits of alternative sweeteners is estimated to encourage the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

This information is based on the findings of a research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Alternative Sweetener Market (Types – High Fructose Syrup (HFS), High Intensity Sweetener (HIS), Low Intensity Sweetener (LIS); Applications – Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2015 – 2021.”