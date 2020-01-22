Global Argatroban Market 2019 : Development Strategy, Analytical Overview, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitle global Argatroban market provides comprehensive and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Global Argatroban Industry. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure, Argatroban cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The entire industry is fragmented based on geographical regions, a wide range of applications and Global Argatroban Market types. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the crucial Global Argatroban Industry growth factors.

Argatroban market segmentation by Players:

5- [(aminoiminomethyl)amino]-1-oxo-2-[[(1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-3-methyl-8-quinolinyl)sulfonyl]amino]pentyl]-4-methyl-2-piperidinecarboxylic acid, monohydrate. Argatroban has 4 asymmetric carbons. One of the asymmetric carbons has an R configuration (stereoisomer Type I) and an S configuration (stereoisomer Type II). Argatroban consists of a mixture of R and S stereoisomers at a ratio of approximately 65:35.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams

from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years.

Japan is the still largest supplier of argatroban with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.

China has few companies entering the market with production share of only 8%, and demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of argatroban have to be imported.

Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on human?s bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.

The worldwide market for Argatroban is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -14.9% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Argatroban in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

[

Pfizer, Inc

SANDOZ

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

fresenius-kabi

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

WEST-WARD,INC

Global Argatroban Market Analysis By Geographical Zones:

The Global Argatroban Market definition, scope, size estimation and the market outlook is presented in this report. The market size comparison by type, region, application and Argatroban sales channel is conducted from 2014-2024. The challenges, Global Argatroban market driving forces, risks and opportunities are listed in the report.

Argatroban Market segmentation by Type:

Argatroban Powder

Argatroban Injection

Argatroban Market segmentation by Application:

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

Cerebral arterial thrombosis

A detailed Global Argatroban Industry analysis by top manufacturers present across different regions, their revenue, sales and market share is listed. The average sales price from 2014-2019 for top Argatroban manufacturer is covered in this report. The competitive Global Argatroban Market scenario among industry players is covered based on their market share, revenue, gross margin and production capacity. The present market situation, market trends and sales channel are analyzed. Within the top research regions, the country-level analysis covers United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, Korea, India, UAE, Egypt, Russia, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Italy, Southeast Asia, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and rest of the world.

The sales and distribution channels of Global Argatroban Market along with CAGR value and market size from 2014-2019 is studied. The analysis of top manufacturer explains the company profile, revenue, sales, CAGR value, and price structure. Also, the presence of these top Argatroban Market players across various regions is analysed. The Global Argatroban Market performance of these manufacturers globally, their business strategies, and SWOT analysis are profiled.

The upstream and downstream analysis of Global Argatroban Market covers industry chain structure, raw material cost, labor cost, manufacturing expenses, and manufacturing process. The forecast industry estimates will explain the Argatroban market scope, development aspects, expected growth, and growing industry segments. Also, the leading traders, dealers, distributors, and consumers are analysed on a global scale. The aim of this report is to present valuable and authentic Global Argatroban Industry insights for all the market participants for their strategic planning and business gains. The data sources, research methods and analysts perception on Global Argatroban Market are explained.

