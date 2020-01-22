Global Freight & Logistics Market : Analysis, Market Challenges, Enhance the Productivity, Process, Key Vendors and Major Trends By 2025

Freight transport is the physical process of transporting commoditiesand merchandise goods and cargo. Logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet requirements of customers or corporations.

The economic growth of any region is expected to boost the freight & logistics market. The growing population and industrialization will drive the freight & logistics market. Furthermore, seaports act as an important node of a distribution network. Lack of the governments commitment to the development of seaports or road networks, in a region, hinders the growth of the freight & logistics industry, as the efficiency of the product movement is minimized.

In 2018, the global Freight & Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Freight & Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight & Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

Maersk

Nippon Express

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Walmart

SF Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airway

Railway

Roadway

Waterway

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight & Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight & Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight & Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

