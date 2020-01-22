Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2019 – 2025
In gas injected enhanced oil recovery, gases such as COZ hydrocarbon gas, or nitrogen are introduced into the injection well. These miscible gases mix with crude oil and reduce the viscosity and interfacial tension between oil and rocks.
The onshore segment accounted for the largest share of the gas injected enhanced oil recovery market during 2017. According to this enhanced oil recovery market research report, the segment will account for the maximum increase in the enhanced oil recovery market size throughout the forecast period.
The Americas accounted for the maximum growth of this enhanced oil recovery market during 2017. With the increasing production of shale oil and gas in the US, this region will account for the maximum demand for gas injected enhanced oil recovery applications during the forecast period as well.
This report focuses on the global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BP
Chevron
Exxon Mobil
Halliburton
Royal Dutch Shell
Schlumberger
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
PJSC Lukoil Oil Company
Praxair Technology
Petroleo Brasileiro
Cenovus Energy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CO2/N2 Gas Injection
CO2/CH4 Gas Injection
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
