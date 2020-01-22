Global Market Study On Chiral Chromatography Columns Market

Chiral chromatography column is a variant of column chromatography in which the stationary phase contains a single enantiomer of a chiral compound rather than being achiral. In the recent year, due to the technological advancements in the chiral chromatography columns market has led to an increase in the application areas of chiral chromatography columns. For instance, chiral chromatography columns are widely used in different industries such as food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, environmental testing and others.

The chiral chromatography columns market is segmented on the basis of materials into plastic, glass and metals. The chiral chromatography columns market can be segmented on the basis of application into liquid chromatography systems, gas chromatography systems, supercritical fluid chromatography systems and thin-layer chromatography systems. The chiral chromatography columns market can be segmented on the basis of end-users into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverages, hospitals and others. The liquid chromatography system is the fastest growing segment of the chiral chromatography columns market.

North America represents the largest market for chiral chromatography columns. The major factors related to the growth of chiral chromatography columns market in the North America region include large number of conferences related to chiral chromatography columns, regular government investments in the chromatography instrumentation market and large number of research for drug and biological development. Europe is the second largest market for chiral chromatography columns. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for chiral chromatography columns.

A business-friendly regulatory policy in the Asia-Pacific region has led to an increase in the R&D activities in this region. Asia-Pacific is hub for clinical trials and has witnessed a high growth in the Clinical Research Organizations (CRO) industry in countries such as China and India. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, in June 2013, 11,496 clinical trials are conducted in the world out of which 3,588 clinical trials are being conducted in the Asia-Pacific region. Growth in the R&D activities and Clinical Research Organiztion industry boosting the demand for chiral chromatography columns.

Increase in technological advancements, government investment in chromatography techniques and increasing tie-ups with research laboratories and academic institute are some of the major driving force for chiral chromatography columns market.

The major companies operating in the chiral chromatography columns market include Phenomenex, Inc., Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

