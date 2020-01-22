Global Metalworking Fluids Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025
Metal processing oil, choose high quality mineral base oil, in order to cure lard and curing fatty acid ester as main extreme pressure antiwear agent, compound with different proportion of corrosion inhibitor, mouldproof fungicide, cold agent and other additive synthesis.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for metalworking fluids, globally.
This report focuses on Metalworking Fluids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metalworking Fluids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Exxonmobil
Fuchs Petolub
Total
Chevron
Houghton International
Idemitsu Kosan
Sinopec
Lukoil Oil
Lubrizol
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Elimination Liquid
Protective Liquid
Forming Liquid
Treatment Liquid
Segment by Application
Transport Equipment
Machinery
Metal Fabrication
Primary Ferrous
Non-Ferrous
