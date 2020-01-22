Global Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a persons pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. T1D develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the bodys immune system. The cause of this attack is still being researched, however scientists believe the cause may have genetic and environmental components.
Sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and increasing prevalence of diabetes are key driver for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) market. Insulin therapy is very much essential in the patients who have type 1 diabetes. Rising launch of the novel insulin formulations along with several adjunct therapies will positively impact the insulin acceptance. On the other hand, this chronic disorder poses a significant economic impact owing to the increasing cost of insulin coupled with other conditions such as cardiac disorders, kidney disease among others. While insulin therapy keeps people with T1D alive and can help keep blood-glucose levels within recommended range, it is not a cure, nor does it prevent the possibility of T1Ds serious effects. Although T1D is a serious and challenging disease, long-term management options continue to evolve, allowing those with T1D to have full and active lives. Asia Pacific region recorded the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasingly sedentary lifestyles, obese population, and improper food habits. North America accounted for more than 50% of the total market share over the forecast period.
The global Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) market is valued at 1960 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Novo Nordisk
Sanofi
Eli Lilly
Merck
Boehringer Ingelheim
Samsung Bioepis
Biocon
Astellas
Janssen
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Lexicon
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rapid Acting Insulin Analogs
Long Acting Insulin Analogs
Premix Insulin Analogs
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Children
Adults
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Manufacturers
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
