Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market to Reach US$ 4,246.8 Mn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global waterjet cutting machinery market is expected to reach US$ 4,246.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 77.01 thousand units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2026. North America held a prominent share in the global waterjet cutting machinery market in 2017.

Generally, a waterjet cutting system consists of three parts: the waterjet cutting machine, the control system, and an ultra-high-pressure pump. The function of the pump is to supply high-pressure water for the waterjet cutting machine. It is observed that when the pressure of water is increased by ultra-high-pressure pumps, it increases the cutting speed of waterjet cutting machines. For example, when pressure of water is 2,758 bar, the cutting speed is 47.1 inches/min and when the pressure of water is increased to 5,5516 bar, the cutting speed of waterjet cutting machines is increased to 148 inches/min.

Waterjet cutting technology is a cold cutting process and does not create any HAZ (Heat- Affected Zone); hence there is no thermal deformation of materials that are cut. These machines can perform minute cutting jobs with a high level of precision and minimum kerf. A kerf is defined as width of a cut made by a waterjet cutting machine. The machines are environment friendly as they cut materials without producing any heat, dust, or smoke unlike other cutting technologies such as laser cutting or plasma cutting. Water is a naturally found material, so no additional cost is involved in sourcing of raw materials. Globally, there is an increasing demand for waterjet cutting machines due to all these factors.

Robotic waterjet cutting machines have more or less automated the cutting process in the waterjet cutting machinery market and they also provide high precision cutting. Presently, waterjet cutting is computer operated, reducing human error. The cuts made by a waterjet machine are so fine that they do not require any secondary finishing cut. Rising automation along with high quality secondary finishing is increasing the demand for waterjet cutting machines across all industries in the world.

In developed regions such as North America and Europe, significant number of waterjet cutting machinery is installed in various manufacturing facilities. End-use industries expect to use the latest waterjet machines to increase their manufacturing efficiency. Thus, a lot of replacement of old waterjet machines are expected in developed markets. All these factors present a huge opportunity to waterjet cutting manufacturers to tap the replacement waterjet cutting machinery market in North America and Europe.

There is a good opportunity for waterjet cutting manufacturers to penetrate the Asia Pacific textile industry. In textile industry, soft fabric, feminine hygiene products, diapers, and other health care products are cut through waterjet cutting machines. Majority of the cutting in the textile industry is done through these high speed cutting machines. Asia Pacific is a major textile region in the world where China is the largest exporter of textile globally, followed by India. All these factors offer a huge opportunity for growth of waterjet cutting machines in the Asia Pacific textile industry.

The study provides a decisive view of the global waterjet cutting machinery market by segmenting it in terms of product type, machine size, application, pressure range, and horse power. In terms of product type, waterjet cutting machinery are classified as 3D waterjet cutting, micro waterjet cutting, and robotic waterjet. Based on machine size, the market is classified as small size, medium size, and large size. On the basis of end-use application, the market segmented into job and machine shop, exotic metal and non-traditional material cutting, machine manufacturing, ceramic/ stone cutting, glass/ metal artwork, gasket cutting, fiberglass cutting, surgical instrument manufacturing, foam product cutting, slitting operations, electronics and others. Based on pressure range, the market is segmented into up to 4,200 bar and more than 4,200 bar. Further in terms of horse power, the market is segmented into 0 to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, and others.

The report consists of description of major companies operating in the global waterjet cutting machinery market. Key players in the waterjet cutting machinery market include DARDI International Corp., ESAB Group Inc., KMT Waterjet Systems, Inc., Innovative International Ltd., Flow International Corp., Bystronic Laser AG, Water Jet Sweden AB, Waterjet Corporation S.R.L., WARDJet Inc., TNLB Corporation, NLB Corporation, BFT GmbH, Resato international BV, OMAX Corporation, Uhde High Pressure Technologies GmbH, Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Waterjet System, OH Precision Corp., Hughes Pumps Ltd., Waterjet Systems International, and Water Jet Germany Private Ltd.