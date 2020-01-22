Global Women Cosmetics Industry : Market Trends, Analysis, Growth and Status To 2025
Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body.
Rising demands of sun and skin care products due to varying climatic conditions, skin ageing, increasing awareness to use natural products which creates potential opportunities for the manufacturers to develop and innovate new products in accordance to consumer preferences coupled with increasing working women population has been driving the growth of women cosmetics
In 2018, the global Women Cosmetics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Women Cosmetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Women Cosmetics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Loral
Avon
P&G
Unilever
Oriflame
Revlon
Kao
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Skin Food
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Skin care
Hair Care
Fragrances
Make up
Market segment by Application, split into
Beauty parlours/Salons
Multi Branded Retail Stores
Online Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Women Cosmetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Women Cosmetics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Women Cosmetics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
