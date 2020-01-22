Heavy Duty Telehandler Market 2019: Global Size, Share, Recent Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Historical Analysis, Future Scope and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022

Global Heavy Duty Telehandler Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Heavy Duty Telehandler Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Heavy Duty Telehandler Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others) and By Region – Forecast to 2022



The key players of heavy duty telehandler market are Manitou (U.K.), JCB Ltd.(U.K.), Liebherr Machines (Switzerland), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Merlo (Argentina), Pettibone Traverse LLC (U.S.), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Skyjack Inc. (U.S.), Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Germany), GEHL Company (U.S.) and others.

Market Scenario:

The report is being studied for heavy duty telehandler which means telehandler which can bear a load of more than 5 tons.

A telehandler, also known as telescopic handler, is a machine used for lifting of loads in construction, agriculture, logistics, and other industries. The machine is also useful in material handling, digging trenches and undergrounds mine baskets. It is a hybrid of a crane and a forklift.

The growth of the heavy duty telehandler market is expected to be driven by its widespread use in construction and agriculture. Telehandler are constantly evolving as more sophisticated construction equipment from being typical landscaping and farming equipment due to their high load bearing capacity and 360° movement capability. Telehandler have the capability to be combined with other industrial machines for reducing the overall cost of production. The ability of the equipment to perform a wide variety of tasks such as in farming and construction, contribute to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis of Heavy Duty Telehandler Market:

Asia-Pacific in the largest region for the heavy duty telehandler market, owing to factors such as rapid industrialization and increased manufacturing activities in the region. The market for heavy duty telehandler, is flourishing in developing nations such as China due to the emergence of industries and manufacturing activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

