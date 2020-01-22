“In-game Advertising Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2026 ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

The global market for “In-game Advertising Market” has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for “In-game Advertising Market” has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Advertising is an indispensable pillar of marketing. It is an interactive approach that helps a company to efficiently communicate with its target audience. Over a period of time, the medium through which advertisements were delivered to the customer has undergone a significant change. Advertising platforms have changed with changes in market trends and customer preferences. For instance, online advertising (through social networking sites and video sharing sites) gained traction due to the wide use of Internet for surfing and other purposes. Similarly, in-game advertising has gained momentum in the present market. In-game advertising is a way of promotion of products via video games. Advertisers can pay and have their products featured in digital games.

Video games in the last 10 years have become highly immersive and interactive; they can strongly capture the gamers’ mind and transport them to a virtual world where they can interact with sights, sounds, and stories. Due to advancement in technology, the number of video gamers has increased, making these games an attractive platform for promoting products, brands, or concepts. Marketers are turning to in-game advertising to position their brands or products in the digital world.

In-game Advertising Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several ways of conducting in-game advertising, the recent and most popular being dynamic in-game advertising that enables the advertiser to immerse into a 3D game setting through virtual objects, such as, billboards, posters, or bus stops. A major benefit of using dynamic in-game advertising is the ease of planning and launching an advertising campaign. Static in-game advertising, on the other hand, takes the form of product placement inside a console or PC. Advertisements are planned and integrated into the video game during the design process, thereby allowing high level of customization. Advergames is another way of brand promotion, in which games are developed with the sole purpose of promoting a brand or a product.

The in-game advertising market is driven by the growing number gamers across demographic divisions and meteoric rise in the popularity of mobile games. Moreover, evolution of technology, specifically virtual reality and augmented reality, has improved the quality of video games and generated new level of interest among gamers. The ability to use big data to personalize a gamer’s experience with a brand is expected to drive the in-game advertising market further. However, piracy issues are likely to restrict the growth of the in-game advertising market and pose challenge to advertisers.

The in-game advertising market offers adequate opportunities to advertisers, specifically during content creation or while creating their own advergames. Advertisers can come up with innovative approach of product positioning in the game in order to reach the right audience with the right message. Games on social media have caught the attention of many market players, largely due to the ease of accessibility through Internet and the seamless experience that they create. The platform can also act as an attractive way to reach out to large base of audience and spread word-of-mouth.

In-game advertising can vary on the basis of game platform. Game platforms include PC/browsers, consoles, and mobile devices. Thus, the type of in-game advertising changes according to the game platform and the experience it creates for the gamers.

In-game Advertising Market – Segmentation

The global in-game advertising market can be segmented on the basis of device and region. In terms of device, the in-game advertising market can be categorized into desktop/PCs, mobile phones, and tablets. Based on region, the in-game advertising market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

In-game Advertising Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the in-game advertising market are RapidFire, Inc., Social Growth Technologies, Inc., Playwire Media Inc., Social Tokens Ltd., and Gamelin Advergames.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

