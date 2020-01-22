Increasing Demand for Vacuum Concentrators to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2018-2028

The field of vacuum technologies is getting more advanced, as a lot of research regarding the same is being carried on. The use of vacuum concentrators in laboratories is growing significantly. A vacuum concentrator is a laboratory equipment that uses a combination of vacuum, heat, and centrifugal force for rapid evaporation of multiple small samples. Sample sizes may vary from a few microliters to upto 25 milliliters. A vacuum concentrator is used in various industries like biology, biochemistry, pharmaceutical research, and microbiology, thereby providing growth opportunities to the market. A vacuum concentrator finds applications in analytical chemistry laboratories as well. A vacuum concentrator is provided with cold traps to protect it from corrosive chemicals. Vacuum concentrators are used for concentrating solutes from a liquid sample into a dry state or a wet-pelleted state. A laboratory concentrator has wide applications in the field of research and development in the healthcare vertical as well. A vacuum concentrator is used to concentrate DNA, RNA, and also to evaporate liquids. The concentration of proteins can also be achieved with the help of vacuum concentrators. Vacuum concentrators are differentiated on the basis of features such as heating capacity, gas blow down, time setting, and noise level. Also, beneficial features such as, prevention of cross-contamination, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use, ensure the potential growth of the vacuum concentrator market during the forecast period.

Vacuum Concentrators Market: Segmentation

Vacuum Concentrators market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation of the vacuum concentrators market on the basis of Equipment type:

Individual Vacuum Concentrators

SpeedVac Vacuum concentrator

Refrigerated CentriVap Vacuum Concentrators

CentriVap Benchtop Vacuum Concentrators

Centrifugal vacuum concentrator

Micro IR Vacuum Concentrator

Others

Segmentation of Vacuum Concentrators market on the basis of sales channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors

Online Stores

Segmentation of Vacuum Concentrators market on the basis of end use:

Energy and utility

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation of Vacuum Concentrators market on the basis of enterprise size:-

Large enterprise

SMEs

Some key players of Vacuum Concentrators market are Labconco, Eppendorf AG., SciQuip, SP Scientific, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, Analis, Gardner Denver Medical, Buck Scientific Instrument, ScanVac, YENCHEN MACHINERY CO., LTD, KD Scientific Inc., GYROZEN Co., Ltd., Condorchem, Labogene, ThermoFisher Corporation, Inc., These players are expected to highly influence the vacuum concentrators market during the forecast period.

Vacuum Concentrators Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to be one of the leading vacuum concentrator markets owing to the presence of a large number of players in the region and is also a mature market. Latin America is expected to have a growing vacuum concentrator market owing to the increasing number of vendors and distributors in the region. The presence of advanced technologies in Europe is expected to ensure the potential growth of the vacuum concentrator market in the region. The increasing number of food and chemical industries and the growth of the healthcare vertical in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of the vacuum concentrator market in the region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to show considerable growth in the vacuum concentrator market owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industries and hospitals in the region.