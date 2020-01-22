Industrial Stitching Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

The global Industrial Stitching Machine Market is closely assessed in the publication using in-depth verifiable projections, historical data, and qualitative insights. With the help of proven assumptions and research methodologies, the analysts have derived the projections featured in the publication. For every aspect of the market, the publication serves as a great repository of information, data, and critical analysis. It could be said that the publication is a fine source of stakeholder and value chain analysis, technological breakthroughs observed in the Industrial Stitching Machine Market, and current and future challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Industrial sewing machines are used in the commercial manufacturing of bags, car upholstery, furniture products, garments, apparels, and shoes, among others. These industrial sewing machines are heavy-duty as compared to domestic sewing machines. With the aim of achieving high quality performance from industrial sewing machines, any model of an industrial sewing machine generally has a single key function. This is so because a single model is categorically designed for a specific task, such as sewing straight seams, or sewing zigzag stiches, and other models for sewing buttons on garments. Also, industrial sewing machines are expected to deliver high accuracy, maintain high speed, and at the same time be durable. Considering the vital applications of industrial sewing machines, the study of the global industrial sewing machines market becomes an important read.

Industrial Sewing Machines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global industrial sewing machines market can be segmented as follows:

Flat bed

Raised

Cylinder bed

Feed-off-arm

Post-bed

Industrial Sewing Machines Market: Key Trends, Drivers

Manufacturing of products using industrial sewing machines has witnessed a shift from the developing countries in North America and Europe to the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region, as a result of low manufacturing cost alternatives provided by the latter. Hence, there has been a steady rise in demand for industrial sewing machines from the Asia Pacific region over the past.

High end industrial sewing machines are becoming a preferred choice for garment manufacturers as they save time and energy, and reduce complexity of the manufacturing process due to their enhanced features. Also, producing voluminous, high quality products with standardized precision in less time has been made possible through the application of these smart industrial sewing machines. For instance, specific models of industrial sewing machines display a maximum speed of 8,500 revolutions per minute.

This is expected to drive market growth for industrial sewing machines in the long run. The recent trend is that of seamless integration of electronics in industrial sewing machines to provide sophisticated features. This, in turn, has also been fostering the market growth of industrial sewing machines worldwide. Through technological innovations in recent times, more energy efficient, small, light and durable industrial sewing machines are expected to propel the global market growth, due to their attractive benefits. New developments in functionality, such as high powered motors, drawing tablets, multi-needle positioning, touchscreens, laser technologies and LED lighting are expected to provide more usage benefits, and hence drive the demand for industrial sewing machines in the near future.

It has been observed that automotive and textile industries, which have been growing at a considerable pace in recent times, would largely contribute to the growing demand of industrial sewing machines, along with other factors, such as rising global population, the rising middle and high income group population in developing countries, such as India and China. There has been a strong demand growth for apparels in Asia Pacific, thereby driving the demand for industrial sewing machines in the region, supported by relatively cheap labor vis-à-vis developed countries, along with attractive economic growth, and foreign investments. This trend is expected to continue in the near future.

As of now, a lot of models of industrial sewing machines involved in complex actions are computerized. Industrial sewing machines capable of automatically carrying out multiple tasks only with the press of a switch are being designed. Environment friendly features are being considered in the design of industrial sewing machines, such as reduced working noise and energy efficiency.

Industrial Sewing Machines Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global industrial sewing machine market are as follows:

Brother Industries, Ltd.

PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH

Bernina International AG

Juki India Private Limited

Singer

JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Million Special Industries Co. Ltd.

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Kaulin Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Seiko Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

