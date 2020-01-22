IoT Platform Market – Top by Key Players with Adoption of New and Advanced Technologies

IoT Platform Market (Deployment – On-premise and Cloud; Application – Inventory Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Service, Enterprise Performance Management, Supply Chain Management, Infrastructure Management, Security, and Asset Performance Management; Industry Verticals – Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy, Education, and Hospitality) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global IoT platform market is envisaged to clock a 21.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to reach a valuation of US$10.0 bn by the final forecast year. In 2016, the global IoT platform market was worth a US$1.7 bn.

The global IoT platform market is foretold to bank on the growing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other connected and remote devices. Need to improve decision-making, emergency handling, and reduce production costs in organizations could be another powerful factor pushing the growth of the global IoT platform market. Easy integration of data communication, data storage, and hardware design with the help of IoT platform is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the global market.

The global IoT platform market is bifurcated into inventory, human capital, customer service, enterprise performance, supply chain, infrastructure, and security and asset performance management on the basis of application. Among these applications, supply chain management is foreseen to become prominent in the global IoT platform market. Development of asset tracking is one of the important applications of supply chain management, which enables manufacturers to save time and money and helps to make informed business decisions.

By industry vertical, the global IoT platform market is cataloged into education and hospitality, energy, government and defense, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, and retail.

The global IoT platform market is also divided into cloud and on-premise as per the segmentation by deployment. Among these, on-premise deployment is predicted to lead the global IoT platform market due to the growing use of advanced security facilities it provides. On-premise deployment also promises improved latency and accessibility. On the other hand, cloud deployment may show a higher growth rate because of the rising adoption of cloud computing technologies, fast digitalization, and improved cost of IoT sensors.

Key Takeaways:

The global IoT platform market is developing at a rapid rate and is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to players, especially in emerging economies in the coming few years.

The entry of new players and technological advancements in this field are projected to enhance the competitive scenario and support market growth in the near future.

The global IoT platform market has been segmented as below:

Global IoT Platform Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global IoT Platform Market by Application