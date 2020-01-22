Media Planning Software Market – Business Overview, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis By 2026

Media planning is defined as planning and selecting an ideal media platform for advertisement of products and services. Media planning is used to determine the best combination of media platforms such as newspapers, magazines, websites, TV, and radio to achieve marketing objectives and goals. Media planning professionals are required to navigate multiple media databases to create unique ideas and a campaign strategy to reach maximum viewers. Media planning software is being offered in the market to help media planning professionals to efficiently plan and organize their media related activities.

Media planning software helps companies to manage their marketing process faster and in a smarter way as compared to the traditional system of media planning. Since the software streamlines the entire media planning process, it brings all the media plans and data at a centralized location, helping the professionals to have access to scattered data in an organized manner. Companies are adopting this software to attract target audiences by representing the product and its feature in an attractive fashion. This software allows marketing agencies to maintain their client data and check the marketing activity status, campaign progress, and find real time insights in the media planning process.

Media selection for promotions and campaigns are based on the client’s budget and requirements to reach maximum customers. The software can be integrated with servers or CRM systems which stores customer information to understand the customer preferences and enhance their customer experience strategy. The software acts as a bridge between the marketing department and agencies to achieve greater marketing results. This software provides electronic billing to customers to evaluate the services provided by marketing agencies.

The global media planning software market is driven by increasing demand for better media planning, and the need for cloud-based media planning software. Penetration of devices such as smartphones and tablets are leading to strong adoption of cloud-based software which in turn is aiding the growth of the media planning software market. The software helps small & medium enterprises to identify the media according to their budget to devise effective marketing plans. End- users are adopting advanced cloud solutions compatible with their mobile phones, thus creating a new trend for operating and controlling the activities of media promotion.