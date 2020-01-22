Military Robotics Market: Driven By The Rapid Increase In Demand For Drones In Every Country’s Defense Forces | BAE Systems, SAAB Ab, Boston Dynamics, Thales Group

The autonomous robots or remote controlled robots built purposefully for military application such as search operations, surveillance, rescue operations, and also to transportation are known as military robots. The military robots are technologically advanced, and sophisticated robots and use various technologies such as GPS, LIDAR, and fiber optics tether.

The market for military robotics is hugely driven by the rapid increase in demand for drones in every country’s defense forces. These drones are highly beneficial when it comes to situational awareness, disarm bombs, provide aid to soldiers on the battleground, and also help in search and rescue operations. Moreover, the military robots are programmable depending upon the tasks such as for surveillance to shooting, which makes them flexible for any sort of tasks. This benefit of the military robots are anticipated to boost the market in the coming years. In addition, the land based robots can perform tasks similar to humans, and this factor has increased the interest among the defense forces as they can be used in critical situations in order to protect a human life. This factor is poised to fuel the market for military robotics over the period.

The major hindering factor in the market for military robotics is the high cost of the robots. The military robots are multi-tasking robots which can be programmed to perform wide range of tasks. Owing to this fact, the costs involved in procuring these robots are high and they require high maintenance which results in high maintenance costs. This factor acts as a limitation to mass procurement of the military robots for deployment at different locations. Due to the high cost of the military robots, the developing countries are unable to procure these robots for their usage. Moreover, due to the programmable benefits offered by the military robots, the robots can easily be programmed by the enemies, which is a disadvantage of these robots. This factor is also acting as an inhibiting factor for the military robotics market growth.

The military robots are advantageous for various reason, however, researches are being conducted to design and develop technologically enhanced, robust robots for further growth of the market for military robotics. One of the major research is being carried out by the U.S. defense forces to develop a robot that can carry wounded soldier out of the battleground.

The market for military robotics is segmented on the basis of platform, application, payload, end user and geography. Based on platform, the market for military robotics is segmented as land based robots, airborne robots, and naval robots. Among the different platforms, airborne robots are most widely used followed by the land based robots and naval robots. Warfield operations, firing, image capturing and surveillance, metal/mine detections, pick and place, and others are some of the key application in the military robotics market. The military robots are majorly used for image capturing and surveillance purpose followed by metal/mine detection.

On the basis of payload, the military robotics market is segmented as sensors, cameras, LCD screens, weapons and radar. By payload, sensors and cameras dominate the military robotics market. The end users of the military robots are the armed forces and homeland securities. The homeland securities uses these robots for surveillance and situational awareness for cross border insurgencies, while the armed forces uses the military robots for all major purpose such as surveillance to shooting to mine detection. Geographically, the market for military robotics is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America is the largest contributor in the military robotics market due to the adaption of these robots in the U.S defense force.

The major players in the field of military robotics are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), BAE Systems (U.K), SAAB Ab (Sweden), Boston Dynamics (U.S), Thales Group (France), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey), Endeavor Robotics (U.S.)