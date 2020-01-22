Overview of Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Industry : Technology, Applications, Growth and Status To 2025

Fertility testing is the process by which fertility is assessed, both generally and also to find the fertile window.

Growth in the market can be attributed to factors, such as increasing first-time pregnancy age, launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, and increasing awareness about fertility testing.

In 2018, the global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pregnancy and Fertility Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Alere

bioMrieux

Church and Dwight

DCC

Geratherm Medical

Germaine Laboratories

Kent Pharmaceuticals

Prestige Brands

P&G

Quidel

Rite Aid

Swiss Precision Diagnostics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pregnancy Test Kits

Fertility/Ovulation Test Kits

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Diagnostics Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pregnancy and Fertility Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pregnancy and Fertility Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

