Particulate Matter Sensor Market: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players

Some of the key players in the Particulate Matter Sensor market includes Infineon Technologies AG, Sensidyne, AMETEK Land, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Tritech, Airy Technology, Inc, Honeywell, and among others.

Particulate matter sensors refer to sensors that are used in air quality monitoring systems. These sensors are used to measure the level of air pollutants in the ambient air with high accuracy and precision. The particulate matter sensors are small as well as portable and enable real time data at relatively low costs and using low amounts of power. The particulate matter sensors are capable of monitoring particles of various sizes ranging from 10PM, 2.5PM and even smaller. The PM2.5 and PM10 refer to the particulate matter which have diameter up to 2.5 microns and 10 microns, respectively. These particulate matters are supposed to be the most dangerous air pollutants to human life and pose a serious threat of disease such as stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and respiratory infections among the humans.

The particulate matter sensor consists of single unit that contains a laser light source, detection chamber, photodiode, exhaust fan and a communications interface. The amount of particles is measured with the help of light scattering method. The particles are transported through the particulate matter unit from the air inlet to the exhaust fan passing through the detection chamber. The internal laser light illuminated the particles and the particles obscure the light and change the electrical activity of an internal photodiode. This activity is analyzed and further translated to particle concentration.

The key players in the market are engaged in the development and introduction of new products into the market. They are focusing on the development of products which are immune to contamination and have long lasting components. This provides the products with robust built, unique long-term stability and high accuracy. Additionally, they are increasingly participating in various trade fairs and putting their products on display which would help the company to attract the potential customers in the air quality monitoring space. Furthermore, they are increasingly entering into strategic partnerships in order to capture a larger market share in the region across the globe and gain a competitive edge.

The dramatic rise in the air quality across the globe is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the particulate matter sensor market. The rising health concerns among the individuals arising due to the poor quality is also one of the factors assisting the market growth. The governments of various countries across the globe are taking severe measures in order to combat pollution. The governments conduct tests at various locations with the help of air quality monitoring systems and impose restrictions in order to prevent air pollutants from exceeding the prescribed limits. This will spur the demand for the particulate matter sensor which would be used in air quality monitoring systems for monitoring the quality of air. The availability of cheap and counterfeit products in the market to measure the air quality is said to be a major restraint for the market growth of Particulate Matter Sensor. Nevertheless, the growing use of particulate matter sensor by various end use industries is expected to present significant growth opportunities for the market.

The global particulate matter sensor market has been segmented on the basis of measuring range, end use industry and geography. Based on the measuring range, the market has been segmented into 0.3-2.5 µm, 0.3-5.0 µm, 0.3-10 µm, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, power generation, medical, chemical and others. As per geography, the particulate matter sensor market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.