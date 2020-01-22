Plant Based Biosurfactants Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2013 – 2019

Surfactants are compounds that are used to reduce the surface tension between two liquids or between a liquid and a solid. Surfactants usually act as detergents, foaming agents, emulsifiers, wetting agents and dispersants among others. Surfactants are the organic compounds that usually exhibit amphiphilic nature. Surfactants are organic compounds that consist of hydrophobic group (tail) as well as hydrophilic group (head). Thus, surfactants contain the water insoluble component as well as water insoluble component. Biosurfactants are the surfactants in which at least one of the two components is obtained from the plant. Thus, a biosurfactants are not necessarily required to be 100% obtained from the plants. Biosurfactants can be classified depending on the basis of their chemical composition and origin.

Increasing emphasis on the environmental impact caused due to the extensive use of chemical surfactants has boosted the overall demand for biosurfactants. Chemical surfactants are very toxic in nature and also do not degrade easily in the environment. Increasing environmental awareness, emergence of stringent governmental regulations along with the advancement of innovative biotechnological techniques has majorly contributed to the development of the plant based biosurfactants. The plant biosurfactants is one of the most promising bioremediation processes which is an effective waste management tool. However, due to the high raw material cost, high manufacturing cost and low output are some of the major restrains for the overall growth of the biosurfactants market. Various researches re carried out to overcome these challenges faced by the plant based biosurfactants market.

Many surfactants are manufactured from the renewable plant resources. Europe is the largest consumer of biosurfactants and a major quantity of the European surfactant market comprises of the plant derived surfactants. The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the health hazards associated with the usage of the biosurfactants has boosted the overall growth of the plant based biosurfactants in this region. In addition, the presence of stringent government regulations in this region has further expected to augment the demand for plant based biosurfactants in this region.

North America is the second largest consumer of the biosurfactants. The growing cosmetic and personal care industries are expected to boost the overall demand for the plant based biosurfactants in this region. Asia Pacific is relatively a small market for plant based biosurfactants. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be an emerging market for the plant based biosurfactants. The increasing end-use industries in the countries present in this region is expected to augment the overall demand for plant based biosurfactants. The presence of extensive textile, agriculture and personal care industries is expected to enhance the growth of the plant based biosurfactants market in the next few years.

The global market for the plant based biosurfactants is highly consolidated in nature. Some of the major participants of the plant based biosurfactants include BASF Cognis, Saraya, MG Intobio, Urumqui Unite and Ecover among others. The companies are striving towards developing innovative products within the biosurfactants category. The major companies carry out extensive research and development to introduce plant based biosurfactants from various easily available plant resources. Thus, the companies aim at developing plant based biosurfactants from cheap raw material having easy manufacturing process and which also offers increased output.