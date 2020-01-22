Smart Agriculture Market – With Artificial Intelligence Segment is Expected to Rise at a Staggering 13.5% CAGR

The rapid escalation of food demand due to the growing population worldwide is boosting the demand for smart agriculture. The smart agriculture engages advanced technologies such as Big Data, GPS, IoT and connected devices. Smart agriculture helps in automated farming, collection of data from the field and then analyses it so that the farmer can make accurate decision in order to grow high quality crop. The field data are collected with the help of sensors, cameras, micro controllers, and actuators. Then the collected data are transferred via internet to the operator or the farmer for decision making.

The major drivers of the global smart agriculture market are the increase in demand for usage of latest technologies in agriculture, rising global food demand, surging need for livestock monitoring, and increase in greenhouse farming. Due to rapid acceleration in the global population, the demand for food is also increasing and on the other hand agriculture labor is decreasing.

Due to this, the individual farmers and the corporate farming houses are adopting the smart agriculture tools and equipment in order to minimize the. This will help the farmers and corporate houses to grow high quality crops in large quantity to meet the required food demand. The sensors and cameras used in smart agriculture provides information to the operator for water level, fertilizers as well as light required for growing the best quality food.

The smart agriculture market has factors limiting the market growth such as high cost of the smart devices and less awareness about the latest technologies among the farmers. The high cost involved in manufacturing of smart devices, is in turn increasing the price of the final product which is limiting the farmers in procuring the smart devices.

The smart agriculture market report also provides the description of different key participants across the globe. The key players in the smart agriculture market are Deere & Co., Raven Industries, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., AGCO Corporation, AgJuction Inc., AG Leader Technology, Iteris Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Hexagon AB, TeeJet Technologies.

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Solution

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, 2017-2025: By Geography