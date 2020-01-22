Trailer Axle Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Persistence Market Research has provided detailed information regarding the key focus area of players in the global trailer axle market, which is the provision of efficient after sales services. Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations and technology transfer agreements play a vital role in the global trailer axle market. Manufacturers have understood the need to effectively meet the requirements of customers while ensuring the provision of customized services at the same time. Further, it has been noticed that acquisitions and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by global as well as local players for better service provision and to increase their consumer base in different geographies. Valuable insights like these and much more are the highlight of our new report on the global trailer axle market.

Report structure that incorporates in-depth analysis, key recommendations and overall market viewpoint

The key part of this report is our analysis and recommendations on the global trailer axle market. The report presents an overview of the global trailer axle market and also underlines factors influencing the growth of the global trailer axle market revenue. The analysts have also provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global trailer axle market. The report features company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with companies’ expansion plans across regions. Apart from including these factors, the team of expert analysts have also taken into consideration the various macro-economic indicators such as trailer axle market outlook, gross domestic product and other pointers to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers in the trailer axle market, while bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers in the trailer axle market. Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size mentioned in the study.

Market Segmentation

By Capacity

Upto 8,000 lbs

8,000 – 15,000 lbs

Above 15,000 lbs

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Extensive interviews with key market stakeholders add to the credibility of the research

Each interview conducted as part of primary research is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of trailer axle is deduced on the basis of capacity, where the average price of each trailer axle is inferred across all the five assessed regions. The market value of the global trailer axle market is thus calculated from the data derived from the average selling price and market volume.

For the eight year forecast of the global trailer axle market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the reader with useful insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global trailer axle market.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Parent Market Overview

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Global Trailer Axle Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Volume Projections

4.1.2. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.1.3. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2. Value Chain

5. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

6. Market Dynamics

7. Global Trailer Axle Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025 By Capacity

7.1. Introduction / Key Findings

7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Capacity, 2012 – 2016

7.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Capacity, 2017 – 2025

7.3.1. Upto 8,000 lbs

7.3.2. 8,000 – 15,000 lbs

7.3.3. Above 15,000 lbs

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Capacity

8. Global Trailer Axle Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025 By Sales Channel

8.1. Introduction / Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Sales Channel, 2012 – 2016

8.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Sales Channel, 2017 – 2025

8.3.1. OEM

8.3.2. Aftermarket

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Sales Channel