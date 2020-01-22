Trend of PET-CT Market in Global Industry : Market Share, Insight and Application To 2025
PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography) is a nuclear medicine technique combined with computed tomography.
Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is leading to higher demand for more accurate scanning. A rapidly ageing population and several diseases associated with ageing is another factor which facilitates the market growth.
In 2018, the global PET-CT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global PET-CT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PET-CT development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Fujifilm
Philips
Siemens
GE Healthcare
Toshiba
Hitachi
Shimadzu
PerkinElmer
Positron Corporation
Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech
Mediso
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stationary scanners
Portable scanners
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic clinics
Research centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PET-CT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PET-CT development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PET-CT are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
