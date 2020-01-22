Video Surveillance Software Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2026

The latest report on the global Video Surveillance Software Market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global Video Surveillance Software Market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Video Surveillance Software Market during a forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

A network video recorder (NVR) is a centralized, networked recorder solution that connects multiple IP cameras simultaneously. It is a networked server and storage solution that is designed specifically for network video applications and IP cameras. The technology uses open IP standards in order to facilitate connectivity, compatibility, and flexibility. A network video recorder is an IP-connected device that aggregates IP cameras. It allows the viewing, control, and recording of video from all other centralized cameras with the help of one centralized interface. The interface is connected through the web so that one can view, manipulate, and manage video from any IP-connected device such as cell phones, desktop computers, wireless PDA, and others. Since network video recorders are IP based, they can also be managed remotely with the help of VPN, LAN, or a secure Internet connection.

Network-based video recording offers a number of benefits such as improved security, greater flexibility, and high definition data. A rise in the need for local network storage for storing digital videos is projected to boost the network video recorder software market in the near future. Network video recorders are used for monitoring manufacturing processes, monitoring patient health in hospitals, visual communication, and streaming live events such as sports matches and music concerts over the Internet. They also support integration of third-party cameras. Factors such as increase in concerns over security of life and assets and rise in the incidence of crimes and terrorist attacks are anticipated to drive the network video recorder software market during the forecast period. However, poor image quality and unreliable storage capability are projected to hamper the network video recorder software market during the forecast period.

The global network video recorder software market can be segmented based on product enterprise size, application, industry, and geography. In terms of product, the network video recorder software market can be classified into pc-based and embedded. The embedded segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the market can be classified into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. The small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to expand at a robust rate during the forecast period. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into day care, casinos, correctional facility, stadium and arenas, ATM machine location, and laboratories. Based on industry, the market can be segmented into banking financial services and insurance, manufacturing, military and defense, transportation, retail, government, and others. The banking financial services and insurance segment is projected to hold a major market share throughout the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global network video recorder software market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The network video recorder software market in North America is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to technical advancements and high focus on technological development in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the network video recorder software market during the forecast period due to increase in the requirement of advanced video recorder software. In addition, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by an increase in foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.

Key players operating in the global network video recorder software market are focused on providing solutions as per requirements such as implementation of different technologies and upgrade and expansion of existing systems. Major players compete with other players based on parameters such as product price and product quality. The global network video recorder software market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including Axis Communications AB., Honeywell International Inc., Tyco International Ltd., CP Plus, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Surveon Technology Inc., Samsung, Panasonic Corporation, and Guangzhou Juan.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

