Wafer Bonding System Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Achievements and Union, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the Wafer Bonding System market. The key players are Tokyo Electron, EV Group, SüSS Microtec SE, NxQ, Ayumi Industry, Palomar Technologies, Dynatex International, Applied Microengineering and 3M are some major players in the wafer bonding system market.

Wafer bonding system is a packing technology that is used on the wafer-level. It is used for the packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), optoelectronics, microelectronics, and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS). A wafer bonder binds two wafers together, typically by means of provisional bonding using a bonding agent or by long-lasting bonding of the oxide film surfaces using a self-bonding technique. The wafer bonding system contains fusion bonding or direct bonding, eutectic bonding, anodic bonding, and adhesive bonding. Direct bonding is mostly used for the development of sensors, silicon on insulator (SOI) wafers, and actuators. Anodic bonding is used to seal glass to silicon wafers in microfluidics and electronics.

The persistent demand for wafer bonding systems is majorly driven by the augmented production ramp in advanced CMOS image sensors, MEMS devices, and advanced packing. In addition to this, growing use of direct bonding for the manufacturing of Silicon on Insulator (SOI) wafers, sensors and actuators is pushes the market growth. The most attractive feature driving the growth of this segment is the set of advantages offered by this process, such as high bonding strength, high temperature stability, process compatibility to semiconductor technology, and ability to bond in vacuum or different atmospheric gases as well. However, limited bonding and its strength, coupled with restrictions on post processing after the bonding process are some major restraints which might hamper the market growth.

The global wafer bonding systems market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geographical region. On the basis of type, the wafer bonding systems market is segmented into direct bonding, anodic bonding, solder/eutectic/ diffusion bonding, glass-frit bonding, adhesive bonding, and others. By application, the wafer bonding systems market can be segmented into solar energy, opto-electronic, semiconductor, MEMS and others. Semiconductor industry revealed the highest application of wafer bonding technology. Semiconductor wafer bonding has been a subject of discussion for many years and many inventions in the wafer bonding methods have been seen in the recent period.

Moreover, its major usage and high productivity in designing the optoelectronic devices has pulled the technology under the limelight. A steep growth in the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones and computers is expected to impact the identical market segment in an optimistic manner. By geographical region, the global wafer bonding system market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Europe, being a highly technically enhanced region, has always been a leader when it comes to automotive and automobile industry. Moreover, the continuous efforts in the automation of machinery and other such devices has also generated an increased demand for semiconductor based chips.