2025 Projections: Secure Web Gateways Market Report by Type, Application and Regional Outlook

A secure web gateway is a solution that filters unwanted software from user-initiated web traffic and enforces corporate and regulatory policy compliance.

Secure web gateway solutions protect web-surfing PCs from infection and enforce company policies.

In 2018, the global Secure Web Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Secure Web Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Web Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Blue Coat Systems

Forcepoint

Cisco Systems

Intel

Sophos

Clearswift

Trend Micro

Zscaler

Trustwave

Barracuda Networks

Iboss

ContentKeeper

Check Point Software Technologies

F5 Networks



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud



Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment



Government Offices and Educational Institution

Energy and Utility

Manufacturing



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Secure Web Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Secure Web Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



