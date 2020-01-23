Active Power Filters Market Industry standard Analysis by Global Market Insights 2017-2025

Active Power Filters Market: Market Overview

They help in a more effective production, along with cost savings and a higher production efficiency. In real-time, they can monitor the filter harmonics and the load current and thus maintain a clean line current. The active power filters monitor the load current with the help of a current transformer. The current transformer injects a completely opposite phase towards the components which are required to be filtered. The active power filters can also provide the lagging and leading reactive current in real-time. By this, they enhance the power factor and t compensate the reactive power.

Active Power Filters Market: Market Dynamics

The presence of wave forms in the power system is one of the main cause of the power quality problems, which in turn drives the market for the active power filters market. The active power filters solve the problem of consumer electric devices malfunctions. The need to safeguard the consumer devices is also fueling the growth of the active power filters market. This can be attributed to the feature that the active power filters remove the upper and the lower order waveforms of the power system. However, the application of filters using adjustable speed drives on the two separate platforms is a restraining factor for the growth of the active power filters market. Another restraining factor is that the active power filters can cause significant power distortion problems, which may lead to many power quality issues, increasing costs and energy loss. The growing use of active power filters in varied applications such as IT sector, data center, heating applications is widening the scope for the growth of their market. One of the prominent trends in the global active power filters market is the usage of semiconductor devices technology. The reduction in the cost of the signal processors and power electronic semiconductor devices is another trend of the global active power filters market.

Active Power Filters Market: Segmentation Overview

In petrochemical and metallurgy industries, the active power filters are used in converters, rectifiers etc. In electrolysis and chemical industries, they are used in inverters, electric soldering etc. The active power filters in mechanical industries are used in electric arc equipment and rolling mills. They are used as battery chargers and car painting equipment in automobile manufacturing industry. The active power filters can also be used as extruders in the plastic industry. They can also be used in UPS systems acting with generator supply. Punches in the pharmaceutical industry and compensation of printing machines are some other applications of the active power filters market.

Active Power Filters Market: Regional Outlook

The global active power filters market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of active power filters market owing to the fully automated manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to and construction and automobiles, wherein active power filters are useful components, aids in boosting the growth of the active power filters market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for active power filters because of the increasing industrial automation and technological development.

Active Power Filters Market: Recent Developments

Emersons Electric’s active power filters have the Liebert AF3latet technology that helps in the elimination of the harmonics injected into the mains supply by the loads which are nonlinear. The active power filter systems manufactured by the Delta Electronics, Inc. can provide a harmonics compensation up to 90%. EC21 Inc has developed the active power filters with 3 phase 3 wire and 3 phase 4 wire features.