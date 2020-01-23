Air and Missile Defense Radar System Industry – Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2023

Global Air and Missile Defense Radar System Market by Range (Short, Medium, & Long), Application (Ballistic Missile Defense, & Conventional), Platform (Land Based, Naval, & Airborne), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Overview:

An air and missile defense radar system is designed to provide exoatmospheric, and air defense and surface water capabilities. It also provides discrimination of ballistic missiles, multi-mission capabilities, and tracking, along with area and self-defense against air and surface threats. Various technological advancements in radar systems have helped different types of radars to detect and track unauthorized aircrafts, ships as well as land-based vehicles.

Air and missile defense radar system is designed to provide ballistic missile defense, air defense, and surface warfare capabilities. In addition to that, it provides multi-mission capabilities, tracking, and discrimination of ballistic missiles, as well as area and self-defense against air and surface threats. However, there are some shortcomings in the air and missile defense radar system market, such as complexities due to the integration of new technologies and threats due to growing cyber warfare.

Electronically embedded technologies provide multi-beam capabilities to reduce anti-aircraft warfare surveillance frame times. It improves the radar performance in both natural and manmade harsh environments. Moreover, the military and defense sectors consistently adopts new technologies to develop advanced radars system in a surveillance system which has led to the development of air and missile defense radar system. The rise in popularity of tracking long-range threats is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The air and missile defense radar system market is segmented based on range, application, platform, and region. On the basis of platform, land-based air and missile defense radar system is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to the growing need for military and homeland security application. It is widely used for ground mapping, missile defense application, and intrusion detection. On the basis of application, ballistic missile defense is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American region is expected to dominate the market in future due to high demand for air surveillance systems. The air and missile defense radar system market is driven by the popularity of Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) program introduced by the U.S. Military. Asia Pacific market is second to the North America market in air and missile defense radar aircraft market due to growing investments in border security. Thus, the air and missile defense radar market is estimated to grow at approximately 7% CAGR during the period of 2017-2023.

Key Players:

The key players in the global air and missile defense radar system market are Airbus Group (Netherlands), Almaz-Antey (Russia), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), General Dynamics (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Reutech Radar Systems (South Africa), SAAB Group (Sweden), and Thales Group (France).

