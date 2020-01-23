Amylopectin Market – Understanding and assessment of the applications by 2028

Amylopectin Market – Introduction

Amylopectin is a branched polysaccharide composed of glucose chains that are linked by α-1,4-glycosidic bonds and occasionally branched with α-1,6-glycosidic bonds. Amylopectin or waxy starch finds extensive application in the food and beverage industry as they deliver distinct texture and taste. Normal native starch found in potato, wheat, corn and other sources is a mixture of amylose and amylopectin.

Rising consumption of industrial starch owing to its distinct functional properties is likely to drive is expected to drive the use of amylopectin in the coming years. Food manufacturers are currently leveraging the ratio of amylose and amylopectin to add distinct texture and stability characteristics to the finished food products. With manufacturers engaged in introducing clan label and non-GMO products, the market for starch and starch product including amylopectin is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years.

Amylopectin Market – Notable Developments

Key players in the amylopectin market Emsland-Starke GmbH, Agrana Beteiligungs, ADM, Roquette, Ingredion Incorporated, Avebe, Grain Processing Corporation, Henan Jiahang, Tate & Lyle, Galam, Mahalaxmi Industries and Visco Starch.

In October 2018, Cargill launched a new waxy corn sustainability program in Europe with an aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of corn supply for starch production. Waxy corn contains only amylopectin molecules, thereby providing distinct and useful properties.

In October 2018, Ingredion announced the expansion of its food ingredient business in Asia Pacific with an investment of US$ 60 million. The expansion will begin with the facilities of modified and clean label starch products derived from tapioca, waxy corn and rice.

In January 2019, Tongaat Hulett announced the addition of new starch product offering – Stygel AWH, a locally-produced instant modified waxy corn starch. The waxy corn contains 99% of amylopectin and 1% of amylose.

Amylopectin Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Starch and Starch Products to Fuel Amylopectin Market Growth

Demand for starch and starch products has gained significant momentum as they deliver distinct characteristics to food products. As consumer palates become discriminating for different tastes and young population demanding new experiences in taste, the market for starch and starch products including amylopectin or waxy corn is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. While starch and starch products derived from wheat, corn, potato and other sources are utilized for different applications, starch or amylopectin derived from corn are highly sought after among food manufacturers. Owing to the presence of high amylopectin content, pasta cooked with waxy corn are clear and cohesive and do not form gels at normal temperature.

Food Manufacturers Experiment with Amylose and Amylopectin Ratio

The food processing landscape continues to witness a high number of experiments to maintain a consistent flow of new taste and texture to consumers. While multiple starch sources are sought after by food manufacturers, a ratio of amylose and amylopectin remains crucial in determining the taste, texture and stability of the finished product. With the increasing population of discriminating consumer base, food manufacturers are bound to use different starch sources to gain desirable amylose/amylopectin ratio, thereby alluding at industry profitability for amylopectin manufacturers.

Growing Emphasis on Utilization of Native Starch to Impede Consumption of Commercial Amylopectin

Current marketplace of food and beverage products is highly impacted by strengthening consumer sentiments for the clean label and natural food products. As chemically modified starch and starch products do not meet the criteria of ‘natural’ and ‘clean label’ phenomena, emphasis on native starch is increasing among food manufacturers. With increasing application of native starch, production of native starch has increased significantly. Further, as native starch are functionally comparable to chemically modified starches, sales of commercial amylopectin are expected to face resistance in the coming years.

Amylopectin Market – Regional Outlook

Europe and Asia Pacific are the most attractive markets for amylopectin. Europe presents significant demand for amylopectin of the backdrop of increased application of starch and starch products in eth food processing industry. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are expected to witness rapid expansion of the amylopectin market owing to buoyancy in the food products market. Also, amylopectin producers in these regions are observed to focus on inorganic growth in a bid to sustain the intense market competition.

Amylopectin Market – Segmentation

Amylopectin market is segmented based on type and application.

On the basis of type, the amylopectin market is segmented into,

Wheat

Potato

Corn

Others

On the basis of application, the amylopectin market is segmented into,

Food

Paper

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Others

