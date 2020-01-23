Bio-based Chemicals Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Trends 2026

Introduction

Bio-based chemicals are derived from the natural feedstock, which include plants and other renewable aquatic, agricultural, and forestry materials. These chemicals provide an excellent alternative to petroleum-derived chemicals, fuels, and products. Continuous change in climate conditions and rise in need for finding green solutions as crude oil has limited stock are the primary factors driving the demand for bio-based chemicals.

Bio-based Chemicals Market: Trends & Developments

Demand for bio-based chemicals has been increasing due to the rise in consumption of these chemicals in various industries. Additionally, increase in need to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and rise in demand for bio-derived products due to environment concerns are projected to propel the demand for bio-based chemicals during the forecast period. Growth in initiatives to minimize carbon emissions and increase in investments in R&D activities to develop bio-based chemicals are also anticipated to fuel the market in the next few years. However, significant availability of substitute products, including polylactic acid and bio-based PET, is estimated to restrain the market in the near future. Furthermore, rise in demand for sugarcane, soya, and corn in the food & beverages industry impacts the availability of raw materials required in the manufacture of bio-based chemicals since these are derived from respective plants. High cost of manufacturing and developing bio-based chemicals is also inhibiting the market growth. Increase in demand for bio-based chemicals in various end-users and technological advancements in bio-based chemical refineries are projected to boost the demand for bio-based chemicals during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the bio-based chemicals market can be divided into industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food & beverages, and others. Rise in demand for bio-based chemicals in industrial chemicals in anticipated to boost the market in the near future. Increase in trend of using biofuels in the automotive industry to lower crude oil consumption is also propelling the demand for bio-based chemicals. Bio-based chemicals based bioplastics are widely used in packaging of food products such as vegetables, meat, and confectionery products. Bio-based chemicals are also employed as building blocks for the synthesis of bio-based plastics and other materials such as coatings, paints, and adhesives. Furthermore, bio-based chemicals can be used as substitutes for highly concentrated toxic chemicals such as phthalate-based plasticizers and toluene. Bio-based polypropylene is manufactured from bio-based raw materials such as corn, sugarcane, and beet.

Global Bio-based Chemicals Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global bio-based chemicals market are BASF SE, ABENGOA, S.A., Braskem, Cargill, Incorporated, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion, and UPM Biochemicals.