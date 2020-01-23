Bioherbicide Market: Increasing Demand for High Quantity & Quality Yield to Boost Growth

Herbicide is a type of pesticide that is used to kill unwanted plants. In the agricultural sector, selective herbicides are frequently used to kill certain targets while keeping the desired crop relatively unaffected. Bioherbicide is a type of herbicide, which is derived from microbes, and made up of certain insects and microorganisms. Bioherbicide help in controlling the growth of undesired plants of weeds during crop yield. The insects used for producing bioherbicide include parasitic wasps and lady butterfly, while the type of microorganisms used include bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Eco-friendliness, longevity, and cost-efficiency are some of the primary features of bioherbicide, apart from the striking benefit that bioherbicide do not affect other organisms that are essential for a substantial crop yield. Naturally, as the food and beverage sector expands, the demand for good crop yield is extending, which in turn is escalating the demand in the global market for bioherbicide. According to the report, the global herbicide market is projected for a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. The bioherbicide derived from fungus are also known as mycoherbicides, while in the pesticide industry, bioherbicide are also referred to as ‘naturals’ due to its eco-friendliness.

For the reason that synthetic chemicals have hazardous effects on the eco-friendly system, the awareness about bioherbicide is on the rise among the consumers. Also, certain regulatory norms against the use of synthetic chemicals is further supporting the transition to bioherbicide. Moreover, there as several application areas were the usage of herbicide is not feasible owing to government regulations and cost factors. Hence, bioherbicide are preferred, as they are less polluting and decrease water contamination.

Furthermore, the advances in genetic engineering is seen as one of major opportunity in the bioherbicide market as the new generation bioherbicide will be more effective against weeds. Bioherbicide also find application in the industries of leisure and crop control chemicals. For example, bioherbicide are applied to treat golf course as well as other grass types. Phytophthora plamivora help in controlling milk weed units in citrus orchards while Alternaria Eichhorniae are used to control growth of water hyacinth. However, the risk of secreted metabolites by the microbes is one of the most prominent restraint over the growth rate of the global bioherbicide market, as some of the secreted metabolites are toxic in nature and may harm human beings.

The global market for bioherbicide market can be segmented on the basis of crop type, application, and geography. By crop type, the market is divided into permanent crops, arable crops, and others while on the basis of application, the market is divided into grains and cereals, oil seeds, turf and ornamental grass, and fruits and vegetables.

Geographically, the global market for bioherbicide can be studied into the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, Asia Pacific serves the most of the demand for bioherbicide and is expected to remain the dominant regional market due to the increasing demand for high quantity and quality yield. Vastly populated and agriculture-dependent emerging economies of India and China are the most prominent country-wise markets for bioherbicide in the region of Asia Pacific, although Japan, Australia, Taiwan, and South Korea are also expected to exhibit a surge in demand during the forecast period. The North America market for bioherbicide is driven by the demand from ornamental gardening industry and crop protection chemicals.

Some of the key players currently functional in the global bioherbicide market are Jiangsu Dongbao Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Hindustan Bio-tech, Bayer CropScience AG, Marrone Bio Innovations and Isagro SpA.