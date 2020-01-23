Cider Mixes Market : Future Market Projections for Forthcoming Years

Cider is a naturally occurring liquid beverage that is obtained from the pressing of fine ground fruits like apple. Cider Mixes are a form of spice mixture which is used to spice cider also called as mulled species. Cider mixes are prepared with hot apple cider in a pot with mulling species. A Combination of this species may vary, but it generally consists of cinnamon, cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and dry fruits for enhancing the flavors of cider mixes. Which creates a good brew that is sweet, light and addicting. Cider was traditionally consumed for the winters and festive occasions in European and American countries. Rich consumption tradition in Europe and America is because of the suitable weather conditions for growing cider apple. The strong crafting of cider has made cider an emerging sector in beverages. Owning to rising demand for cider has attracted cider mixes market to European as well as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. New players are entering in the cider mixes market with a large number. Mainstream players like Alpine Touch, Aspine, and Raven’s old, have developed their own flavor of cider mixes and are concentrating in sustaining the brand which continues to flourish and facilitates the future growth of the cider mixes market.

Consumers are attracted towards new varieties of flavors in cider beverages.

In recent times, consumers are attracted to the new innovative flavors like caramel, vanilla, and cinnamon offered in the cider. This has led to the development of innovative recipes in cider mixes and give rise in the demand for cider mixes market. The natural flavors in the beverages industry are trending and have influenced a large number of the consumer to use organic flavors of cider mixes and avoid the use of synthetic flavors for cider. Global consumption for cider has increased in recent years due to the increase in disposable income of consumers, high preference of cider by youngsters and women’s because of its sweet taste, the rise in preference for low alcoholic beverages, and Gluten-free drinks. This has increased the demand for cider mixes globally. Driving the growth in the demand for the cider mixes market. Also, the consumer is now more aware of the health benefits from cider which includes reduce cholesterol, regulate blood pressure, and fight infection. This has increased the consumption of cider and cider mixes throughout the year and not limited to the festive occasions. Cider mixes are also prepared at home but working professionals find it difficult and time-consuming which has boosted the commercially available cider mixes. This has led to a rise in customer demand for the cider mixes market. Change in preference of consumers for alternatives for beer has increased the demand for the cider and cider mixes. In some regions, lack of consumer awareness and disinclination to spices may also affect the growth of the cider mixes market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The flavor trends keep changing greatly in recent times and the consumers continue to explore innovative flavor in cider mixes offerings. Hence, the development of innovative recipes of mulled spies creates an excellent opportunity for the growth of the cider mixes market. New Cider is emerging from a different type of fruits apart from apple and pear have led to the new product opportunities for the cider mixes market. New Combination of the spices can be introduced in the cider as different fruits have different taste cider.

Global Cider Mixes: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Nature, the global cider mixes market has been segmented as-

Organic

Synthetic

Global Cider Mixes Market: Key Players